New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): India's coal production increased by 33.88 per cent year-on-year to 71.30 million tonnes (MT) in May 2022 as compared to 53.25 MT recorded during the same month last year, government data showed on Wednesday.

As per the provisional data of the Ministry of Coal, the production of Coal India Limited jumped by 30.04 per cent to 54.72 MT in May 2022 year-on-year.

Production of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) rose by 11.01 per cent to 6.04 MT and production from captive mines/ others registered a growth of 83.33 per cent to 10.54 MT.

At the same time, coal dispatch increased by 16.05 per cent to 77.83 MT in May 2022 as compared to 67.06 MT recorded in May 20.

Last month, CIL, SCCL and captives/others registered a growth of 11.34 per cent, 5.66 per cent and 67.06 per cent by dispatching 61.24 MT, 6.13 MT and 10.46 MT respectively, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

Of the top 37 coal-producing mines, 23 of them produced more than 100 per cent growth in production, while the output growth of 10 mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent year-on-year during the month under review.

Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 26.18 per cent in May 2022 as compared to May 2021.

The overall power generation in May 2022 has been 23.32 per cent higher than in Apr 2021 and 2.63 per cent higher than the power generated in April 2022.

Coal-based power generation in the month of May 2022 has been 98609 MU in comparison to 102529 MU in April 2022 and registered a negative growth of 3.82 per cent. However, total power generation has increased in May 2022 to 140059 MU from 136465 MU in April 2022 due to Hydro and Wind energy, the ministry said. (ANI)

