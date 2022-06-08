India and Cambodia will face off against each other in the third round of the 2023 AFC Asia Cup Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on June 08, 2022 (Wednesday) as both teams aim to make it to the main draw. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asia Cup Qualifiers live streaming details can scroll down below. India At 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Squad, Schedule, Live Streaming Details and Other Things You Need To Know.

India finished third in their FIFA World Cup Qualifying group, missing out on a spot in Qatar 2022. But will be hoping to make it to the Asian Cup in Chine which is scheduled to take place next year. The Blue Tigers are the highest-ranked team in the group and first face Cambodia, against whom they have won three times in four meetings.

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, Time and Schedule

The India vs Cambodia clash in 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier would be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday (June 08, 2022). The match would begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, Live Telecast in India

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in India. Fans would be able to watch the India vs Cambodia clash on Star Sports SD/HD Channels.

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, Free Live Streaming Online in India

As Star Sports hold the broadcast rights of India vs Cambodia football match, its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming. So, the India vs Cambodia 2023 Asian Cup Qualifier match can be live streamed in India on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For Jio users, free live streaming will be available in JioTV.

