Coffee Island Debuts in Mumbai with Its First Cafe at the Iconic Eros Building, Churchgate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Coffee Island, in partnership with Vita Nova, marks a new chapter in its India journey with the opening of its first cafe in Mumbai, located at the iconic Eros Building, Churchgate. Set against the backdrop of South Mumbai's heritage charm, this launch signifies the brand's entry into one of India's most dynamic coffee markets.

After making a successful debut in Pune last month, Coffee Island's Mumbai expansion underscores its commitment to growing its footprint across key urban centres. Following the Churchgate opening, the brand is set to open its next outlets at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla and Thane very soon, bringing its signature European cafe experience to new corners of the city.

A special highlight of the Churchgate outlet is that it will operate 24x7, making it a rare all day, all night cafe destination in the city designed to serve Mumbai's round the clock energy, from early risers and busy professionals to late night coffee lovers.

Designed to blend the Eros Building's timeless character with Coffee Island's contemporary aesthetic, the new cafe invites guests to slow down and savour coffee in its purest form. The menu features the brand's signature beverages such as the Spanish Bombon, Mocha Espressione, Ibrik, Cappuccino, Flat White, and Hot Latte Signature. For those who prefer a chilled indulgence, the lineup includes Bobastic Coffeeccino, Fredo Cappuccino, Fredo Espressione, Coconut Matcha, Vietnamese Matcha, Long Pour, and Vietnamese Shakerato. Complementing the beverages is a thoughtful food menu with favourites like the Roasted Tomato Basil Bocconcini Pide, Fried Chicken Flaky Burger, Choco Chip Berliner, Tiramisu Paris Brest and much more.

Konstantinos Konstantinopoulos, CEO, Coffee Island, says, "The opening of our first cafe in Mumbai, alongside our Pune debut, is a key milestone in shaping Coffee Island's footprint in India. Guided by our philosophy of perfectly engineered coffee, our aim is to introduce Indian consumers to a global standard of specialty coffee, one that balances innovation, ethical sourcing, and craftsmanship. The 24x7 Churchgate cafe embodies this vision, creating an all day destination where Mumbai can experience our European coffee culture in its truest form."

Pratyush Sureka, Founder, Vita Nova says, "Launching at the historic Eros Building is a special milestone for us. Mumbai is a city that thrives on both heritage and modernity, and this outlet blends that spirit beautifully. Beyond Churchgate, we're excited to soon open in Kurla and Thane, making Coffee Island's European sensibility part of everyday life for more neighbourhoods across the city."

A key part of Coffee Island's identity lies in its direct partnerships with micro farmers in regions such as Kenya and Ethiopia, sourcing high altitude beans known for their rich, nuanced flavours. The brand's cafes are designed as eco conscious spaces, using biodegradable cups and upcycling coffee waste into lifestyle products, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing.

With its growing presence in cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, and now Mumbai, Coffee Island continues to redefine how India experiences specialty coffee celebrating craftsmanship, community, and conscious living.

About Coffee Island

Founded 26 years ago in Patras Greece with a vision to conquer the coffee world, Coffee Island has grown into a global community of passionate people dedicated not only to coffee, but to every idea that makes our daily lives more enjoyable, sustainable, and of higher quality. It has been recognized as one of the top three coffee chains in Europe in the "Europe's Best Coffee Shop Chain" category of the Allegra European Coffee Awards 2024, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

Today, with over 450 stores across 50 regions and 92 cities in Greece, and more than 60 locations abroad (including Cyprus, London, Switzerland, Romania, Spain, Canada, Egypt, Dubai, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, France, and India), Coffee Island merges business growth with support for local Communities.

Through its Direct Trade partnerships with coffee producers, the company processes 1,900 tons of coffee annually at its own facilities in Greece. Certified under ISO 22000 for its quality assurance and production techniques, Coffee Island guarantees exceptional coffee, high production capacity, and competitive prices. The company also invests heavily in knowledge and innovation, recognizing them as key drivers of success.

Two team members are SCAE Authorized Trainers who lead the continuous training and development of staff, while seven others hold Q-Grader certification from the Coffee Quality Institute, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence in every cup.

About Vita Nova

Vita Nova is a leading gourmet food and beverage company in India, dedicated to introducing global brands that deliver authenticity, innovation, and quality to Indian consumers.

Details:

Address: Shop No 10/11 ,42 -M Ground Floor & First Floor, Eros Theatre Cambata Building, Maharshi Karve Rd, Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020

USP: The Churchgate outlet will be open 24x7

Price for two: INR 1000 for two people

