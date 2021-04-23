Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): HRAPP, the top Coimbatore-based Start-up, has entered the international market as a tough competition for their western counterparts. With their integrated employee productivity monitoring software, the company aims to ease the entire process of remote working.

HRAPP is a Coimbatore-based start-up company that offers HR management solutions to monitor employee activities and time tracking. The company has now progressed to become the best player in employee productivity monitoring software in the global market. The company has been regaling their new-found status and has been working hard to provide the best in class solutions for making remote working. To know more about the company and talk to their expert, click: hrapp.in.

"The software takes care of hiring, engaging, and retaining the employees while managing their payroll, employee expenses, and activity tracking. Activity tracking is an excellent tool that smoothly manages remote employees. The cutting-edge technology implemented in the tool will help companies track employee activities, time spent on productive and non-productive hours. The tool takes screenshots every 10 minutes and stores it for future reference." states a company spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a company executive who has worked with them since inception said, "Being able to ease the process of hiring and managing remote employees has helped many organizations through this COVID time. The pandemic has forced the world indoors, and work from home has become the new normal. Our employee monitoring and time tracking solutions have empowered companies to keep tabs on all remote employees and their activities. The ease with which organizations can track and monitor has given our solution an edge over other competitors."

Also, the managing director congratulated the team for their innovative and creative solutions that has enabled the company to develop a unique product that is poised to take on global competition in the employee monitoring space. "I am glad to be spearheading the talented team of HRAPP who are now ready to join the race at an international level." He feels the pandemic-induced lockdown did accelerate the company's prospects, and it gave them the chance to showcase some of the unique solutions for employee monitoring to the world.

Another employee added that "We are proud to be associated with HRAPP. The solution is simple and straightforward but one that is on par with global standards. Data is a serious business, and we help employers collect and retain important employee and payroll-related data and make them available at their fingertips in a neatly designed format. It is a lightweight and handy app that silently monitors remote employees." A company spokesperson quoted that "Our team has always been cooperative, attentive with a never say no attitude towards our client. We are ready to offer custom solutions as per customer needs. I highly recommend our unique, simple, cloud-based HR solutions for effective employee monitoring. Such remote employee monitoring software is a blessing in today's world, and our solution is just apt. HRAPP has redefined how companies work and has enabled employees to be more productive and conscious of their work which has improved their performance phenomenally."

HRAPP is a Coimbatore-based start-up company developing many unique solutions for managing human resources, payroll, administrative activities, and tasks. The 360-degree HR management platform aims to provide services that will help build an efficient, happier, and more productive workforce. Overall, their solution takes care of all activities from hiring to retiring, including onboarding, offboarding, payroll, expense monitoring, employee monitoring, managing holidays, leaves, and time tracking. The focus is on all core HR tasks and the processes. Both the platform and the team are a great combination that takes customer experience to the next level.

