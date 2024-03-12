New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced the dates for the highly anticipated Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Scheduled to take place from January 17 to January 22, 2025, the expo will be held simultaneously at three venues: Bharatmandapam, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) Dwarka, and India Expo Center and Mart, Greater Noida.

According to a press release by the Ministry, the announcement comes on the heels of the resounding success of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, which garnered widespread acclaim as the largest event ever held in India, encompassing every facet of the automobile industry's value chain under one roof.

Also Read | Citizenship Under CAA: From Application to Certificate, Here's a Ready Reckoner.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, commended industry bodies and automobile associations for their pivotal role in orchestrating the success of the previous expo.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is poised to be a showcase of innovation, technology, and collaboration within the automotive sector.

Also Read | JioCinema Joins Hands With ShareChat and Moj to Stream Sports Content Including IPL and 2024 Olympics.

The event will feature a diverse array of exhibits, including commercial and passenger vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), auto components, tyres, battery and storage components, software integrated into vehicles, and construction equipment, among others.

Notably, the expo will be industry-led, with active participation from industry associations such as Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA), Invest India, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), read the press release.

A plethora of engaging activities are planned for the expo, including sectoral sessions, business forums, CEOs conclave, media interactions, and various business engagements.

The event will also shine a spotlight on the burgeoning startup ecosystem within the mobility sector, underscoring India's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting the global significance of the expo, international delegations, buyers, speakers, and new product launches will be key features of the event.

Dedicated buyer-seller meets will facilitate meaningful interactions and collaborations, while various Central Government Ministries and Departments will showcase specific initiatives undertaken for the mobility sector.

Moreover, State Governments will be invited to participate, showcasing their initiatives aimed at attracting investments and fostering growth within the automotive industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)