JioCinema Joins Hands With ShareChat and Moj to Stream Sports Content Including IPL and 2024 Olympics

Since Viacom18 network channels have joined the Indian Sports broadcast market, they have really came through the ranks in no time acquiring the broadcast rights of the likes of IPL, WPL, SA20, LaLiga, Ligue 1, ISL and recently they have acquired the rights of Indian Cricket Team's home tours as well. Previously, fans had difficulty viewing the events of Olympic Sport which is also resolved by JioCinema and Sports18 Network. They have delivered the live telecast and streaming of all these competitions for free on JioCinema. Now reports have suggested that they have partnered with homegrown social media platform, ShareChat and its short-form video app Moj to showcase sports content.

According to The Economic Times, the partnership is aimed at helping JioCinema engage more deeply with consumers of regional content by being present on social platforms and blending with their digital consumption habits.

“As we continue our endeavour to make digital omnipresent for sports content consumption through JioCinema, this partnership will take our efforts far and wide across the breadth of the country,” Said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Acquisitions & Partnerships head of Viacom18, Hursh Shrivastava said in a statement. “ShareChat and Moj will not only bring a newer audience but also scale to our regional presentation across multiple languages.”

The companies said users will also get a peek into unheard tales, anecdotes, and conversations from dressing rooms, narrated by JioCinema’s experts. “Short-form video has come a long way in India and this collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to offer diverse and engaging content to our 325 million+ users,” Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer at ShareChat & Moj said. How to Buy IPL 2024 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Season 17 Match Tickets.

JioCinema has not only brought Sports content to the home of viewers easily, they have also uplifted the viewer experience with multiple high quality camera angles, analysis shows, anecdotes, stories and more exciting stuff for the fans. ShareChat and Moj’s extensive user base of over 325 million users will have access to an array of snackable content of their favourite sport in the language of their choice through JioCinema’s handle on both platforms.

