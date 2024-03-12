JioCinema Joins Hands With ShareChat and Moj to Stream Sports Content Including IPL and 2024 Olympics

According to reports, the partnership is aimed at helping JioCinema engage more deeply with consumers of regional content by being present on social platforms and blending with their digital consumption habits.

Sports Team Latestly| Mar 12, 2024 08:32 PM IST
A+
A-
JioCinema Joins Hands With ShareChat and Moj to Stream Sports Content Including IPL and 2024 Olympics
JioCinema (Photo Credits; @MarketingMvrick/ Twitter) ·

Since Viacom18 network channels have joined the Indian Sports broadcast market, they have really came through the ranks in no time acquiring the broadcast rights of the likes of IPL, WPL, SA20, LaLiga, Ligue 1, ISL and recently they have acquired the rights of Indian Cricket Team's home tours as well. Previously, fans had difficulty viewing the events of Olympic Sport which is also resolved by JioCinema and Sports18 Network. They have delivered the live telecast and streaming of all these competitions for free on JioCinema. Now reports have suggested that they have partnered with homegrown social media platform, ShareChat and its short-form video app Moj to showcase sports content. TikTok Testing New Instagram-Like ‘TikTok Photos’ App, Likely To Launch Soon: Report.

According to The Economic Times, the partnership is aimed at helping JioCinema engage more deeply with consumers of regional content by being present on social platforms and blending with their digital consumption habits.

“As we continue our endeavour to make digital omnipresent for sports content consumption through JioCinema, this partnership will take our efforts far and wide across the breadth of the country,” Said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Acquisitions & Partnerships head of Viacom18, Hursh Shrivastava said in a statement. “ShareChat and Moj will not only bring a newer audience but also scale to our regional presentation across multiple languages.”

The companies said users will also get a peek into unheard tales, anecdotes, and conversations from dressing rooms, narrated by JioCinema’s experts. “Short-form video has come a long way in India and this collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to offer diverse and engaging content to our 325 million+ users,” Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer at ShareChat & Moj said. How to Buy IPL 2024 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Season 17 Match Tickets.

JioCinema has not only brought Sports content to the home of viewers easily, they have also uplifted the viewer experience with multiple high quality camera angles, analysis shows, anecdotes, stories and more exciting stuff for the fans. ShareChat and Moj’s extensive user base of over 325 million users will have access to an array of snackable content of their favourite sport in the language of their choice through JioCinema’s handle on both platforms.

 

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
  • Videos
    Thalapathy Vijay And Kamal Haasan Criticise The Centre Over Implementation Of CAA Thalapathy Vijay And Kamal Haasan Criticise The Centre Over Implementation Of CAA
    • Close
    Search

    JioCinema Joins Hands With ShareChat and Moj to Stream Sports Content Including IPL and 2024 Olympics

    According to reports, the partnership is aimed at helping JioCinema engage more deeply with consumers of regional content by being present on social platforms and blending with their digital consumption habits.

    Sports Team Latestly| Mar 12, 2024 08:32 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    JioCinema Joins Hands With ShareChat and Moj to Stream Sports Content Including IPL and 2024 Olympics
    JioCinema (Photo Credits; @MarketingMvrick/ Twitter) ·

    Since Viacom18 network channels have joined the Indian Sports broadcast market, they have really came through the ranks in no time acquiring the broadcast rights of the likes of IPL, WPL, SA20, LaLiga, Ligue 1, ISL and recently they have acquired the rights of Indian Cricket Team's home tours as well. Previously, fans had difficulty viewing the events of Olympic Sport which is also resolved by JioCinema and Sports18 Network. They have delivered the live telecast and streaming of all these competitions for free on JioCinema. Now reports have suggested that they have partnered with homegrown social media platform, ShareChat and its short-form video app Moj to showcase sports content. TikTok Testing New Instagram-Like ‘TikTok Photos’ App, Likely To Launch Soon: Report.

    According to The Economic Times, the partnership is aimed at helping JioCinema engage more deeply with consumers of regional content by being present on social platforms and blending with their digital consumption habits.

    “As we continue our endeavour to make digital omnipresent for sports content consumption through JioCinema, this partnership will take our efforts far and wide across the breadth of the country,” Said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Acquisitions & Partnerships head of Viacom18, Hursh Shrivastava said in a statement. “ShareChat and Moj will not only bring a newer audience but also scale to our regional presentation across multiple languages.”

    The companies said users will also get a peek into unheard tales, anecdotes, and conversations from dressing rooms, narrated by JioCinema’s experts. “Short-form video has come a long way in India and this collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to offer diverse and engaging content to our 325 million+ users,” Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer at ShareChat & Moj said. How to Buy IPL 2024 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Season 17 Match Tickets.

    JioCinema has not only brought Sports content to the home of viewers easily, they have also uplifted the viewer experience with multiple high quality camera angles, analysis shows, anecdotes, stories and more exciting stuff for the fans. ShareChat and Moj’s extensive user base of over 325 million users will have access to an array of snackable content of their favourite sport in the language of their choice through JioCinema’s handle on both platforms.

     

     

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    IPL IPL 2024 JioCinema JioCinema Partnership With Moj JioCinema Partnership With ShareChat Moj Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 ShareChat ShareChat and Moj Sports18 Sports18 Network Viacom18 Viacom18 Network Viacom18 Partnership With ShareChat WPL WPL 2024
    You might also like
    How to Buy IPL 2024 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Season 17 Match Tickets
    Cricket

    How to Buy IPL 2024 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Season 17 Match Tickets
    When is IPL 2024? Know Start Date of Indian Premier League Season 17 With Match Timings in IST
    Cricket

    When is IPL 2024? Know Start Date of Indian Premier League Season 17 With Match Timings in IST
    How to Buy IPL 2024 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Season 17 Match Tickets.

    JioCinema has not only brought Sports content to the home of viewers easily, they have also uplifted the viewer experience with multiple high quality camera angles, analysis shows, anecdotes, stories and more exciting stuff for the fans. ShareChat and Moj’s extensive user base of over 325 million users will have access to an array of snackable content of their favourite sport in the language of their choice through JioCinema’s handle on both platforms.

     

     

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    IPL IPL 2024 JioCinema JioCinema Partnership With Moj JioCinema Partnership With ShareChat Moj Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 ShareChat ShareChat and Moj Sports18 Sports18 Network Viacom18 Viacom18 Network Viacom18 Partnership With ShareChat WPL WPL 2024
    You might also like
    How to Buy IPL 2024 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Season 17 Match Tickets
    Cricket

    How to Buy IPL 2024 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Season 17 Match Tickets
    When is IPL 2024? Know Start Date of Indian Premier League Season 17 With Match Timings in IST
    Cricket

    When is IPL 2024? Know Start Date of Indian Premier League Season 17 With Match Timings in IST
    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of UP-W vs GG-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online
    Cricket

    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of UP-W vs GG-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online
    ‘The Captain and the Coach Will Decide’, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan Reveals Owner’s Take on Selecting MS Dhoni’s Potential Successor
    Cricket

    ‘The Captain and the Coach Will Decide’, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan Reveals Owner’s Take on Selecting MS Dhoni’s Potential Successor
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Haryana news
    200K+ searches
    Chelsea vs Newcastle
    50K+ searches
    Haryana
    50K+ searches
    Aattam
    20K+ searches
    Chelsea
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Haryana news
    200K+ searches
    Chelsea vs Newcastle
    50K+ searches
    Haryana
    50K+ searches
    Aattam
    20K+ searches
    Chelsea
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma