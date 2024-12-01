New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Oil marketing companies have raised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders with immediate effect.

The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 16.50 with effect from today.

In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,818.50 from today. Prices of 5 KG Free Trade LPG cylinders have also increased by Rs 4.

Prices of 14.2 KG domestic cylinders remain unchanged.

Last month too, the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased, by Rs 62.

These price adjustments are expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.

This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilise these cylinders for daily operations. Despite the increase in commercial LPG prices, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates, offering some relief to households. (ANI)

