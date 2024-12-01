On the first day of the month of December, consumers faced a price hike as commercial LPG cylinder rates increased by INR 16.50. According to Indian Oil, the price of a 19-kg cylinder in Delhi now stands at INR 1,818, up from INR 1,802. In Kolkata, the rate has risen to INR 1,927. This hike is expected to impact the cost of food and beverages in hotels, restaurants, and events. However, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged at INR 803 per cylinder. The last significant hike in commercial LPG prices occurred in November, with domestic cylinder prices revised earlier in August. LPG Cylinder Price Hike: Oil Marketing Companies Increase Price of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder by INR 48.50.

LPG Price Hike

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)