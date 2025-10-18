PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Connplex Cinemas Limited (NSE- CONNPLEX | INE0EAS01014), one of India's fastest-growing entertainment companies redefining movie experiences through innovation and comfort, has announced the launch of two new properties -- a 3-screen cinema with 208 seats in Jajpur, Odisha and a 2-screen cinema with 268 seats in Sangamner, Maharashtra.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 18, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

With these additions, Connplex's operational footprint now stands at 88 screens across 33 properties in 25 cities and 9 states, offering a total of 7,307 ultra-comfort seats nationwide. The latest expansion follows a strong streak of openings in Hyderabad, Bharuch, Anand, and Gurugram, further strengthening the company's presence across key growth markets.

Accelerating Expansion Across India

Also Read | Bangladesh vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2025: How To Watch BAN vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

The Jajpur property expands connplex's presence in eastern India, while the Sangamner cinema reinforces its foothold in Maharashtra -- one of the company's largest and fastest-growing markets.

Both properties are equipped with advanced Dolby 7.1 surround sound systems, 2K & 3D Screen, and luxury recliner seating, designed to deliver an immersive and comfortable viewing experience. These launches reflect Connplex's focused strategy of building a premium yet affordable cinema network across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as well as select metro locations.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Rahul Kamleshbhai Dhyani, Joint Managing Director of Connplex Cinemas Limited said: "Our latest openings in Odisha and Maharashtra mark another milestone in Connplex's nationwide growth journey. We are scaling rapidly, entering new geographies, and strengthening our brand presence across India. With 88 screens now operational and several more under development, we remain committed to offering audiences world-class cinema experiences while continuing our mission to make premium entertainment accessible to all."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)