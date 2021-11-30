Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI/Mediawire): A global leader in Cloud Software for Conversational Commerce, CM.com has made its way to India. Here's how brands and businesses can benefit from its services, which enable people to communicate, interact, and make payments with businesses worldwide.

The pandemic transformed the economic environment making it essential for organisations to adopt a more forward-thinking approach. With customers moving online or embracing hybrid solutions to their concerns, it has become a priority for brands to achieve digitisation to engage with customers and build long-term relations.

Since 2021 has seen India's smartphone user base grow rapidly, the application and integration of technology in business activities is especially vital to survive and thrive. Enter: conversational commerce--the practice of using interactive media to sell products or services. This is where CM.com, with its knowledge and expertise, can ably support businesses to deliver an enhanced experience and grow their numbers.

CM.com's understanding of conversational commerce has served and benefitted many businesses well. It is the process of conversing--in personalised and meaningful ways--with customers using technology such as speaker and speech recognition and so on. These communications and payment platforms empower marketing, sales and customer-support departments to automate engagement with customers across multiple mobile channels. It enables companies to meet customer expectations regarding service, especially real-time responses and quicker issue resolution.

By embracing conversational commerce and collaborating with renowned cloud-based organisations that offer software for conversational commerce, businesses can create superior experiences that increase customer engagement. Not only will this enable businesses to produce a better experience, but it will also help them acquire more sales.

From ordering food and making travel plans to buying groceries and medical supplies, studying online and earning a living--technology has truly changed the way we live and function. Today, customers expect conversations and meaningful interactions with brands. For businesses, this shift in consumer behaviour, their expectations from brands and their modes of communication and engagement are what make conversational commerce essential for the Indian market. Naturally, businesses keen on staying ahead of the curve want to adopt strategies to fast-forward the communication process with their customers.

To make this possible, CM.com offers solutions to brands that enable their consumers to engage via their virtual assistants, clicking on the WhatsApp icon to resolve purchase or customisation-related queries, communicating with support agents on food apps via chatbots, and more. With customers expecting efficient and timely resolutions, there has been a surge in the demand for such AI-driven solutions by brands, who are looking to be more accessible. The conversational commerce wave has hit the Indian market in a big way and there's no better time than now for brands to adopt these solutions.

In a bid to empower marketers to create superior experiences that increase engagement and conversation, the mobile marketing cloud by CM.com is an Omnichannel customer engagement solution that encompasses all mobile messaging channels like SMS and WhatsApp. Employing the same provides businesses with a better understanding of their target audience and allows them to create a bespoke experience for the customer. For frictionless service experiences, explore the mobile service cloud option, wherein brands can interact with their customers through their preferred channel via a one-agent inbox, or automate your conversations with a chatbot. CM.com provides the option for conversational AI, which allows brands to build their own chatbots, and design personalised conversations based on Q&As and dialogues to offer the best experience and optimise them further based on AI suggestions. If you're looking to offer your customers a seamless online-payment experience--one that allows them to pay with their preferred payment methods (locally and globally) on any device--look at CM.com's payments platform tool, which will launch shortly. Then, there are options such as Facebook Business Messaging and Instagram Messaging, which are game-changers because a growing number of customers use either or both platforms to engage with brands and businesses. These platforms not only allow you to build a personal connect with the customer, but also provide personalised recommendations and allow you to directly address potential customers' questions.

Through the use of such processes--be they chatbots or other automated tools--retail brands can now offer their customers a truly interactive buying experience. It's well-known that customer experience plays a key role in determining the growth and progress of a company. And this is where embracing conversational commerce can change the way your business performs in the time to come.

"With the Indian market trends and consumer demands inclining towards mobile messaging channels, we inferred that the future of e-commerce is going to be omnichannel and customer-oriented. As conversational commerce starts becoming mainstream, brands must have omnichannel capabilities to succeed and that's where we step in. At CM.com, we help businesses assist customers on their favourite channels and deliver highly personalised customer experiences. We enable them to outperform consumer expectations and create personal experiences that last with our advanced conversational commerce software, says Chetan Borkar, Country Manager (India and Sri Lanka), CM.com.

