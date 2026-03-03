Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Mayor of Milisauti Town in Romania, Vasile Carare, along with his wife, has arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

According to a press release, during this visit, he held discussions with senior officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department on e-governance, urban development projects, citizen-centric services, and industrial development.

This visit, organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, includes visits to several states across the country. In Gujarat, he met with Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, and other senior officials to gather information on development projects, e-governance, riverfront development, urban transport, solid waste management, and other important aspects of urban development. He also visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Ahmedabad.

Apart from Ahmedabad, he also visited Gandhinagar, where he met Principal Secretary of Urban Development and Urban Housing, M Thennarasan and Commissioner of Municipalities and Additional Chief Executive Officer, Gujarat Urban Development Mission, Remya Mohan. He was briefed on key urban development projects in the state, e-governance initiatives, and the State Government's vision. He also discussed with officials the possibility of contributing to the development of a riverfront project in Milisauti Town, said the release.

During the discussions, he was informed about the Bullet Train project, Dholera Highway, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex, Dream City Surat, and the employment opportunities created through various urban development projects in the state.

As per the release, he also shared details about the development of a Smart City in Milisauti and appreciated the state's urban initiatives, including GIFT City, Sabarmati Riverfront, and Dholera. He also visited GIFT City.

This visit is significant in strengthening cultural exchange between India and Romania and in promoting investment opportunities in both countries. He discussed opportunities in riverfront development, the use of AI and digital systems in Smart City development, urban transport, and e-governance, and expressed positive feedback regarding the state's urban ecosystem, infrastructure, and urban development projects. (ANI)

