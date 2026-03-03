The official logo of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) (Photo Credits: official website)

New Delhi, March 3: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS and Havaldar Answer Key 2026 on its official website ssc.gov.in on March 3, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Multi Tasking Staff Non Technical and Havaldar computer based examination can now access their provisional answer key and response sheet online.

The examination was conducted from September 20 to October 24, 2025, to fill multiple vacancies across departments. With the release of the answer key, candidates can review their responses, estimate their scores, and assess their performance before the final results are declared. To access the document, candidates must use their Registration Number or Roll Number and Password on ssc.gov.in. AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: BSEAP Officially Releases Hall Tickets for Secondary School Certificate; Download Admit Cards at bse.ap.gov.in.

How to Download SSC MTS Answer Key 2026

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in Click on the “SSC MTS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025” link under Latest Notices Log in using your Registration Number or Roll Number and Password View your answer key and response sheet on the dashboard Download and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates are advised to check all details carefully and keep a copy of the response sheet for records.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

