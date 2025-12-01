PRNewswire

Singapore, December 1: CooperVision Asia Pacific, in collaboration with CEVA Logistics, has opened a new Regional Service Centre in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in both companies' commitment to enhance supply chain and logistics capabilities across the Asia Pacific region.

Strategically located in CEVA's healthcare hub facility within Singapore's Airport Logistics Park, a designated free trade zone adjacent to Changi Airport, the centre marks the first phase of a broader infrastructure investment plan focussed on strengthening regional leadership and driving operational excellence. By utilizing CEVA's robust logistics network, specialized infrastructure, and expert teams in healthcare quality assurance and regulatory compliance, CooperVision is well-positioned to drive continued growth and elevate service standards across the region.

The Singapore-based centre now brings even greater choice to eye care professionals and patients across Asia Pacific, making up to 7,000 additional SKUs available regionally across CooperVision's world-leading toric and multifocal contact lens portfolio[1]. With 99.9%[2] of astigmatic patients and 99.7%[3] of presbyopes able to be successfully fitted with CooperVision contact lenses, this enhanced availability means practitioners across the region can confidently meet the needs of more patients--whatever their prescription or stage of life.

As the rollout progresses, the new Regional Service Centre will reduce reliance on local stockholding and deliver faster fulfillment on non-stocked items. By centralizing inventory, this model will further expand product access, enhance flexibility, and drive sustainable cost efficiencies, ensuring a seamless experience across the region. To further enhance the operational efficiency of the new service centre, CEVA Logistics deployed a healthcare-focused warehouse management system and introduced in-house laser marking used in repackaging, for which CEVA obtained licensing from the National Environment Agency. Now fully operational, the regional service centre positions CooperVision to meet the evolving needs of eye care professionals and patients across Asia Pacific.

Sam Ng, Head of Distribution, CooperVision APAC said "This collaboration with CEVA Logistics reflects our commitment to innovation and service excellence. Together, we're building smarter logistics solutions that empower markets and elevate customer experience."

Brunno Matta, Vice President of Contract Logistics, APAC, CEVA Logistics, said: "As Asia Pacific's healthcare sector grows, we're expanding tech-driven and innovative logistics solutions. Our GDP- and GMP-trained teams help CEVA support CooperVision's success and scalability."

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood Myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 16,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

About CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at approximately 1,500 facilities. With 2024 revenue of US$18.3 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

1 CVI data on file, 2024.2 CooperVision data on file 2021. Rx coverage database n=101,973 aged 14 to 70 years3 CVI data on file, 2020. Rx coverage database n=101,973 aged 14 to 70 years.

