New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The government on Monday said that the combined index of eight core industries (ICI) increased by 7.9 per cent (provisional) in September 2022 as compared to the index of September 2021.

The production of cement, coal, fertilisers, electricity, steel and refinery products industries increased in September 2022 over the corresponding month of last year, the statement from the ministry of commerce and industry said.

ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries namely coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity, the statement said. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The ministry statement said the final growth rate of index of eight core industries for June 2022 is revised to 13.1 per cent from its provisional level 12.7 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-September 2022-23 was 9.6 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. (ANI)

