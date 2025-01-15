VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 15: The Hinduja Group, a global conglomerate with a presence in over 30 countries, is not only renowned for its business achievements but also its deep commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). Such commitment continues throughout the group and has translated into large-scale activities in health care, education, rural development, and disaster relief-to deliver examples or forerunners in corporate philanthropy.

The Hinduja Legacy of Giving

Philanthropy is deeply ingrained in the Hinduja Group's DNA. The family's "Work to give" ethos has guided its CSR efforts for decades. The Hinduja Foundation, the group's philanthropic arm, plays a pivotal role in executing its vision of improving lives and creating sustainable communities. From funding world-class healthcare facilities to empowering women and promoting education in underserved regions, the foundation embodies the group's philosophy of "profitability with responsibility."

Prakash Hinduja (78), Chairman of the Hinduja Group (Europe), emphasizes on the group's holistic approach to CSR:

"Philanthropy is not just about financial contributions. It's about creating systems that enable communities to thrive. Our initiatives are designed to provide not just immediate relief but also long-term sustainability."

Transforming Healthcare

Among the contributions made by the Hinduja Group, healthcare is significant. The group owns and operates various modern hospitals in India, predominantly the P. D. Hinduja National Hospital, located in Mumbai. This hospital is reputed for its top-of-the-range medical facilities and uncompromising commitment to making treatment available and affordable for all.

The Hinduja Foundation also organizes health awareness campaigns and free medical camps all over rural India. Recently, the group sponsored many revolutionary breakthroughs- CAR-T therapy, which has placed India in a global leading position in terms of innovation in the field of medicine.

Prakash Hinduja highlights the importance of healthcare in the group's CSR strategy:"Healthcare is a fundamental human right. Through our hospitals and research initiatives, we aim to make world-class medical care accessible to those who need it the most."

Empowering Through Education

Education is another cornerstone of the Hinduja Group's CSR initiatives. The foundation has opened several schools and conceived vocational training and scholarship programs for underprivileged children and youth, as well as skill impartation for a better future.

One of the flagship components of this endeavor is in the form of skill development centers set up by the Hinduja Foundation, focusing on vocational training for rural women to enable them to gain financial independence. Merit scholarships are also awarded to deserving students of low-income families for the undertaking of higher education either in India or abroad.

Rural Development and Sustainability

The Hinduja Group's rural development programs address critical issues such as water scarcity, sanitation, and renewable energy. The foundation has spearheaded water conservation projects in drought-prone areas, installed solar-powered systems in remote villages, and promoted organic farming practices among rural communities.

These efforts not only uplift rural livelihoods but also align with the group's commitment to sustainability. As Prakash Hinduja notes:"Sustainable development is integral to our vision. We believe in empowering rural communities with tools and resources to foster self-reliance and resilience."

Disaster Relief and Community Support

Hinduja Group has been perpetually there to give support in times of crisis. Be it natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes or any global event like the COVID-19 pandemic, this group has always been at the frontline when it comes to ameliorating such ills.

During the pandemic, the Hinduja Group supplied medical equipment and PPE kits, as well as ventilators, to hospitals across India. It also provided monetary support to daily wage workers plus a contribution of foodstuffs to stricken communities.

The EdelGive-Hurun Recognition

The Hinduja Group's consistent efforts in philanthropy were recently acknowledged in the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024, where Gopichand Hinduja and family ranked 10th among India's top philanthropists. The recognition reflects the group's unwavering dedication to societal well-being and its significant contributions to healthcare and education.

The Road Ahead

In terms of the future, the Hinduja Group would continue its CSR expansion into areas such as climate change, digital education, and high-end medical research. The group is also exploring collaborations with other international institutions for more significant impacts.

Prakash Hinduja concludes:"We are not just building businesses; we are building a legacy of compassion and care. Our CSR initiatives reflect our belief that true success lies in the ability to give back to society and make a difference."

Their initiatives in CSR mark high standards in the general practice of corporate philanthropy demonstrating at what high thresholds businesses can profitably practice responsibility. They prove to the rest of corporate India that real impact-making contributions go beyond obligation and into opportunities for others to follow suit by addressing the urgent critical issues of the societal environment and creating client-centered sustainable solutions.

They make efforts to highlight the corporate transformational possibilities of social responsibility as a reaffirmation of global leadership in giving.

