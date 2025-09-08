PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 8: Costa Coffee, the coffee brand under The Coca-Cola Company, celebrates the completion of 20 remarkable years in India. Since its debut two decades ago, the brand has earned a legacy for crafting signature blends, igniting cafe culture across cities and creating curated moments that have become part of everyday life. Costa Coffee celebrates the milestone with bold expansion plans and flavor-first innovations, complemented by an exclusive 20% discount on handcrafted beverages for Costa Club members.

Ushering in a bold new chapter, one where cafe culture meets youthful flavor preferences, Costa is tapping into the country's growing appetite for premium, experience-led cafes. With moments of taste, connection, and celebration, it's footprint now spans over 200+ locations, with plans to open more, as India is set to become one of Costa'stop five global markets.

Aparna Chopra, Head of Franchise Emerging Markets - India, SEA & Japan, Costa Coffee, said , "Today's consumers are informed, expressive, and eager to explore quality. Costa's strategy is built around this very insight. Over the past two decades, we've focused on curating bold, flavor-led innovations and creating cafe spaces that reflect how India connects, creates, and unwinds. As we look ahead, our ambition is to continue innovating with purpose, listening closely to our consumers, and brewing moments that matter."

As India embraces a cafe-first lifestyle, Costa has become synonymous with more than just coffee. The brand has been at the forefront of fueling self-expression and cultural connection, especially among Gen Z consumers who view cafes as social spaces to connect, create, and unwind. With immersive formats, limited-edition drops, community-driven experiences, and a new store design rolled out in India featuring vibrant interiors, flexible seating, and enhanced digital touchpoints, Costa is reimagining cafe culture for a generation that values both individuality and shared experiences.

Furthermore, Costa Coffee's journey in India reflects a unique ability to merge global standards with local insight. Seasonal offerings, such as The Maple Hazel Latte for autumn weather and festival-themed drinks created in collaboration with Indian influencers like Shivesh Bhatia, have helped the brand stay relevant while embracing Indian traditions. Its Diwali Rose and Pista beverage, limited-edition cup designs, and in-store artwork from emerging Indian artists are examples of how Costa has embedded itself into local celebrations. With innovations such as the zesty Chili Guava Refresher and the beloved Iced Tiramisu Latte, Costa continues to satiate the demand for flavor-first innovation.

The brand's growth is also accelerated by unlocking access to strategic venues and long-standing partnerships. For instance, its presence across PVR INOX locations and tie-ins with global sporting platforms like the Olympics and ICC World Cup reflect Costa's intent to be wherever its consumers are. Three of its baristas even represented India and showcased their craft at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, spotlighting the brand on a global stage. These collaborations represent Costa's unique positioning: a brand that brings premium, craft-led coffee to high-footfall environments.

To mark its 20-year milestone, Costa Coffee is giving back to its loyal community with an exclusive offer. Starting 5th September, Costa Club members can enjoy a 20% discount on handcrafted beverages for an entire month, making the celebration more flavorful and rewarding.

The brand is rolling out the Bespoke store formats across high streets, airports, multiplexes, malls, and even highway petrol stations, aiming to meet consumers wherever their lifestyle takes them and tapping into India's growing out-of-home consumption culture. With a surge in the rise of conscious, curious consumers, Costa Coffee is poised to shape the future of India's premium coffee category, grounded in taste, trust, and innovation.

About Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rim Zim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 5 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

