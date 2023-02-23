Singapore/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Costar, a Singapore-based company built for dreamers, announces the release of their new Mateband Champion LE01 Neckband Earphones, the first of their kind in the market to offer an unparalleled 120 hours of playtime and support ultra-fast charging. Designed with the modern user in mind, the Champion LE01 boasts a range of features that set it apart from the competition.

An Empowered Champion

The "LE" in the product name stands for Long Endurance, highlighting the product's long-lasting performance. Costar engineers have worked tirelessly to create a cutting-edge product that truly revolutionized the audio industry. With a 120-hour super-long playtime, the Champion LE01 gives users the peace of mind that comes with never having to worry about charging their earphones again.

"At Costar, our mission is to make products that empower our users to dream big," said Srinivas, Costar's CEO. "With the Champion LE01, we wanted to create an earphone that not only sounds great but also lasts long, so our users can focus on what's important - their music."

Innovative Hexa Energy

Hexa Energy is an innovative technology developed by Costar to increase the battery life of the original battery by 30%. This optimization offers a relieved battery anxiety for users who can now enjoy a headset of the same size and battery specification for an extended amount of time. With just a 10-minute charging time, the Champion LE01 offers an impressive 10 hours of playtime.

Customized Listener Experience

The dual equalizer and comfortable silicone neckband provide a custom listening experience, while the ability to switch between normal mode and deep bass mode with a simple tap of the bass button makes it easy to adjust the sound to the preferred setting.

The magnetic smart earbuds of the Champion LE01 automatically play and pause music, and the earbuds can be separated to power on and clipped together to power off. The earphones are also equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 for a stable and fast connection. With an IP X5 water-resistant rating, the Champion LE01 can handle any situation, from light rain to heavy sweat.

Pricing and Availability

The Champion LE01 Neckband Earphones are available today for 999Rs on Amazon.in and costarcosmos.com. To celebrate the first month of launch, LE01 can be purchased for the special deal price of 799Rs. (23/2-23/3)

Costar, a leading innovator in smart devices, is a Singapore-based company built for dreamers, with a mission to create products that empower users to dream big. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Costar has established a reputation for delivering exceptional products and services that help its customers achieve their goals.

Media ContactHazel Chou, PR Managermarketing@costarcosmos.com

