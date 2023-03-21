Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Analytics & AI solutions company, Course5 Intelligence, today announced the integration of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) models with their AI-based Augmented Analytics platform, Course5 Discovery, and Competitive & Market Intelligence platform, Course5 Compete.

Course5 Discovery is an AI-Powered Augmented Analytics platform that incorporates the best of traditional Machine Learning and Deep Learning algorithms to enable anomaly detection, causal inferencing, early warnings, and insights generation in natural language for easy interpretation and action. By incorporating the latest advances from OpenAI's GPT models, Course5 Discovery has further enhanced its existing context-aware dialogue management and cognitive semantic search capabilities. This enables users to interact with structured and tabular data and access insights as well in natural language for quick consumption and decision-making.

Also Read | HP Pavilion Aero 13 Launched in India; Find Specs, Price and Other Key Details Here.

Course5 Compete is a Competitive & Market Intelligence platform that enables enterprises with data-driven insights about marketplaces, competition, and brand and product performance based on the 5Ps of marketing - Product, Price, Promotion, Place, and People. The platform generates relevant, contextual insights and delivers them in an easy-to-consume manner using machine learning and other AI models and cognitive capabilities. OpenAI's GPT models will further enhance product matching and actionable recommendations on the platform while making the insights more accessible through conversational modes and in a language aligned with user personas. This integration of GPT with Course5 Compete is expected to drive greater consumption and impact across business teams.

In addition to improving the current generative capabilities of Compete and Discovery platforms, OpenAI's GPT models will also be available to enhance Course5's broader range of solution offerings which include sentiment analysis, text summarization, topic modelling, document classification, question answering, conversational engines, information extraction, translation, and insights generation.

Also Read | Moldova Resumes Gas Purchases from Russia’s Gazprom -Moldovagaz Head – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Ashwin Mittal, Chairman and CEO of Course5 Intelligence said, "With the evolution of advanced analytics and mature AI-powered Insights systems, there has been a sharp focus on increasing analytics adoption within organizations in recent years. The GPT integration will accelerate this adoption and help businesses improve their return on data and analytics investments. A major advantage of these large language models is that they are highly scalable, provide the flexibility to fine-tune them, and offer best-in-class performance. OpenAI's GPT models also come with the security and reliability of the Azure cloud and computing infrastructure. We hope more businesses start leveraging these robust enterprise-grade AI language models to identify new streams of revenue, improve operational efficiencies, and enhance end-user experience."

Course5 Intelligence is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI (Azure) with demonstrated capability in helping customers manage their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions. By leveraging Course5's Microsoft Azure partnership and OpenAI's GPT-powered solution offerings, Course5's clients can innovate with the latest AI technologies and accelerate the pace of their digital transformation.

Course5 Intelligence Limited ("Course5") focuses on helping organizations drive digital transformation using artificial intelligence ("AI"), advanced analytics, and insights. Course5's AI-driven products and solutions and IP-led solutions are supported by industry-specific domain experience and the latest technologies and aim at enabling organizations to solve complex issues relating to their customers, markets, and supply chain at speed and scale. Course5 combines a multi-disciplinary approach to data integration across structured and unstructured data sources to help businesses grow through informed decision-making.

Course5 caters to some of the world's largest enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies. The company's clients span Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT), Pharma & Life Sciences, CPG, Retail, and other sectors. Course5 Intelligence has been recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner and Forrester for its Analytics and AI capabilities and proprietary AI-based platforms.

Media contact:

Megha ChaudhryCourse5 IntelligenceIndia Office: 022-4068-2822Email: megha.chaudhry@course5i.com

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)