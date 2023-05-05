New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): KARAM, India's leading Personal Protective Equipment Manufacturing Enterprise showcased its Fall Protection and PPE solutions at the 2023 World of Safety Summit & Expo in Mumbai. The event, held on 27th-28th April, aimed to promote safety in Maharashtra and was organized by the Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association (SAMA) and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH).

"At the expo, we not only presented our latest safety innovations but also worked on refining our existing solutions to ensure the safety of workers across all industries. The conference's primary aim was to raise awareness about industrial worker safety and foster collaboration among industry experts to find effective solutions," shared Hemant Sapra, President Global, Sales & Marketing, KARAM Group.

The expo brought together stakeholders from public and private safety sectors to create awareness and solutions for a safe work environment. The conference is recognized for its breadth, expertise, and extensive portfolio of strategic as well as technical sessions which advocate the role of HSE across industries around the globe. 800+ safety professionals are expected to attend this conference.

