Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 12 (ANI/PNN): CREDAI Surat, the apex body for Surat's private real estate developers, will host the 5th edition of 'Smart Surat Property Fest 2022' to showcase Surat's finest and most desirable properties and connect with potential buyers and vendors at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC) in Sarsana for three days beginning September 16.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will kick off the three-day Smart Surat Property Fest 2022 on September 16th, hosted by Rajhans (Desai-Jain Group) and powered by Triyom Realty.

The Property Fest 2022, which is being hosted in Surat after an eight-year hiatus, will feature leading real estate and construction enterprises. The expo will feature over 200 projects spanning commercial, residential, retail, textile projects, and industrial assets.

For the first time, CREDAI Surat has organised a Gala Food Festival during the three-day Property Fest to allow buyers and visitors to sample authentic cuisines while listening to live music. CREDAI Surat will give away Rs 1 lakh in discount vouchers to potential customers on the spot. The Property Fest 2022 will also feature an awards ceremony to recognise real estate companies for their achievements. The Property Fest will also include cultural events on all three days of the expo.

This year Property Fest is organised on the theme 'SMART', which stands for Sensational Surat, Magnificent Surat, Aspiring Surat, Rising Surat, and Trusted Surat.

Sanjay Mangukiya, president of CREDAI Surat, said, "The 5th edition of Smart Surat Property Fest will consist of a gala Food Festival of authentic cuisines with lively music turning the expo into a mega event for the people of Surat". "We are exhibiting properties of all the real estate segments enabling the buyers to have a wide range of options and that too within their respective budget window."

"The idea is to showcase real growth of the realty sector in Surat along with that of Surat city. Moreover, we have curated this property show to encourage developers to build sustainable homes for a sustainable future. Our expo is meant to provide holistic benefits for both buyers and developers," added Mangukiya.

CREDAI Surat's virtual property show hosted in 2020 was a big hit. The virtual expo had an enormous online turnout of buyers and developers.

Ravjibhai Patel, chairman of CREDAI Surat, said, "This property exhibition will help homebuyers invest in real estate for a secure future. We've created alliances with several banking & non-banking financial institutions to provide house loans at a lower interest rate, making it a reliable option for investing in homes.

"The expo will demonstrate a variety of developers, unit sizes, locales, and other criteria, making it a useful tool for choosing a residential or business space. Our Property Show will produce a Real Estate Avalanche in Surat this year, fulfilling your desire to buy a new home."

Amar Raval, chairman of CREDAI Surat's Programme committee, said, We promise a once-in-a-lifetime experience this year, where buyers and investors can meet developers at the property event. This big event will include quality residential and commercial properties from Surat and South Gujarat's top developers. CREDAI Surat has held CSR cricket tournaments. Seminars, tree-planting, etc, in the past, and this Property Fest will be Surat's biggest.

