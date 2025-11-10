PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 10: Creddinv Technologies Pvt Ltd has announced the completion of its first year of operations as India's only platform dedicated to enabling direct cap table investments in startups. Over the past year, the platform has expanded to include a community of over 7000 registered investors and 12 portfolio startups, marking a significant advancement in India's early-stage investment ecosystem. This milestone signifies the increasing maturity of private market investments, providing investors with real ownership in startups and founders with access to committed capital.

* After a landmark first year, Creddinv solidifies its position as India's only direct cap table investment platform uniting 7000+ investors, 12 startups, and a ₹79.78 crore valuation in a transparent, founder-first ecosystem.

"In one year, Creddinv grew to ₹79.78 crore in valuation and 7000+ investors - proving that startup investing in India is entering a new, more meaningful era." According to Anil Kumar Kar, Co-Founder & Director, "We're just getting started and our mission is to make every startup investment in India transparent, intelligent, and truly rewarding for both founders and investors."

Creddinv's approach involves:

* Exclusive Direct Cap Table Model: Creddinv stands as India's only platform enabling investors to participate directly in startups' cap tables, ensuring actual equity ownership.* Innovative Subscription Model: The new investor subscription program removes platform fees on investments, ensuring only serious investors engage with founders.* Diversified Investment Ecosystem: Through Creddinv ONE , the platform provides diversified investment options such as mutual funds, bonds, insurance, PMS, AIF - allowing investors to balance their portfolios while remaining within the Creddinv ecosystem.* Empowering Founders: Beyond fundraising, Creddinv supports startup growth through LaunchPad, its incubation program designed to help founders strengthen their business models, improve investor readiness, and become more fundable.Creddinv was established with the objective of bridging the divide between innovation and capital by rendering startup investments accessible, transparent, and meaningful. Recognizing the challenges faced by both investors and founders, Creddinv developed a model centered on curation, direct engagement, and genuine equity participation.

Another key reason behind building the platform was to guide investors in the right way even after investments are made - helping them track progress, understand startup growth cycles, and make informed follow-on decisions. The platform's philosophy - that respect for founders and responsibility from investors drive true value - has guided its evolution from a discovery platform to a complete investment ecosystem.

Creddinv plans to accelerate its investor engagement programs, broaden sector-specific startup cohorts, and strengthen its data-driven approach to investment discovery. The focus will remain on building trust, enabling transparency, and deepening portfolio intelligence across the investment lifecycle.

With its dual commitment--to empower investors to make smarter decisions and founders to build scalable, investable businesses--Creddinv continues to shape India's next-generation private investment landscape. Its vision remains clear: to be the precision platform where serious investors and ambitious founders grow together.

About Creddinv:

Creddinv is a new-age startup investment banking and wealth platform that helps investors access both traditional and alternative investment opportunities. With expertise across cap table investments in startups, mutual funds, bonds, PMS, and AIFs, Creddinv combines trusted financial advisory with cutting-edge technology to simplify and diversify wealth creation.

Media Contact:

