New Delhi, November 10: OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, will launch in India on November 13, 2025. The OnePlus 15 will come with advanced specifications and features, and it is tipped to arrive with an OLED display. The smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and built-in Google Gemini integration to deliver an enhanced AI-powered experience. OnePlus 15 price in India is also tipped ahead of the launch.

As per reports, the OnePlus 15 is expected to launch with a slim design, which may feature 1.15mm bezels on all sides. It will reportedly be available in Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune colour variants. The smartphone is also rumoured to debut with Android’s Touch Display Sync technology and a new Glacier Cooling System to enhance performance and maintain temperature during heavy use. Lava Agni 4 Launch Date in India on November 20, Key Specifications Revealed; Check Details.

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 15 is set to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It will run on OxygenOS 16, built on Android 16. The smartphone is likely to come with a 6.78-inch display, which is said to offer 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15 is expected to come with a 50MP triple-camera setup, which is expected to deliver improved performance for photos and videos. The smartphone will also feature OP Gaming Core technology to enhance gameplay performance. The device will likely include a 7,300mAh battery, which may come with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. iQOO 15 Camera Specification Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on November 26; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

OnePlus 15 Price in India (Expected)

OnePlus 15 price will be revealed in India on November 13. However, ahead of the launch, reports have hinted at the possible price of the OnePlus 15. As per a report of India Today, the upcoming flagship is expected to be priced between INR 65,000 and INR 75,000 in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2025 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).