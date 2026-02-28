VMPL

Dubai [UAE], February 28: Former Australian cricket legend Brett Lee has officially made Dubai his new home, acquiring a premium waterfront residence in Breez by Danube, an exclusive development by Danube Properties.

Dubai continues to attract global icons and investors, drawn by its safety, tax-friendly environment, world-class infrastructure, and long-term economic stability. Brett Lee's decision to relocate underscores the growing confidence that investors and homeowners have in the Emirate's real estate market and its high quality of life.

Confirming his move, Brett Lee said: "Dubai is a city that offers incredible opportunities while maintaining a safe and vibrant lifestyle. For me and my family, it was important to choose a place that combines long-term investment value with exceptional living standards. When it came to looking for a home in Dubai, Danube Properties was my only choice, given their strong reputation for delivering quality developments with transparency and trust. When I was first introduced to Breez by Danube, it immediately stood out. The waterfront location, uninterrupted ocean views, extensive amenities, fully furnished apartments, and the signature 1% per month payment plan made it an easy decision for me."

Commenting on the purchase, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said: "We are proud to welcome our Global Ambassador Brett Lee to Dubai and to the Danube family. Dubai has become a global hub for achievers who value ambition, security, and growth. At Danube Properties, our vision is to create developments that offer not just homes, but complete lifestyle experiences. Breez by Danube embodies that vision, and we are delighted that Brett chose us for this special investment."

Located in the prime waterfront district of Dubai Maritime City, Breez by Danube offers uninterrupted ocean views, contemporary design, and a lifestyle defined by comfort and connectivity. The project boasts over 40 resort-style amenities, including infinity pools, wellness spaces, landscaped leisure zones, and state-of-the-art fitness facilities, creating a holistic living experience that perfectly blends tranquility with urban convenience.

Danube Properties, a subsidiary of the Danube Group founded in 1993 by Rizwan Sajan, is one of the UAE's leading private real estate developers. Known for pioneering the 1% payment plan, the company delivers fully furnished apartments complemented by over 40 lifestyle amenities, backed by a strong track record of quality construction and timely delivery.

