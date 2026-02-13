PNN

New Delhi [India], February 13: In an era where accurate and timely diagnostics are critical to effective healthcare delivery, CRL Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing diagnostic networks, redefining quality standards through technology-driven services and an extensive national presence. With a strong emphasis on accuracy, reliability and ethical practices, the organisation continues to strengthen its role in India's rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem.

Over the last decade, CRL Diagnostics has witnessed rapid expansion, building a robust network of more than 3,000 active partners across the country. With regional laboratories strategically located in key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, Srinagar and several other locations, the organisation has established a well-integrated diagnostic infrastructure. Currently, CRL Diagnostics performs over 30,000 diagnostic tests every day, catering to both institutional and individual healthcare needs across urban as well as semi-urban regions.

CRL Diagnostics offers a comprehensive portfolio of 3,000+ diagnostic tests, spanning Biochemistry, Hematology, Histopathology, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Cytogenetics, Immunohistochemistry and Oncopathology. The laboratories operate under NABL accreditation (ISO 15189:2022) and are empanelled with CGHS, reflecting strict adherence to national and international quality benchmarks. These standards ensure consistency, accuracy and patient safety across the organisation's diagnostic operations.

According to industry observers, one of CRL Diagnostics' key strengths lies in its strong clinical foundation. The organisation is supported by an experienced team of pathologists, clinicians, scientific professionals and technical experts trained across multiple diagnostic specialities. This multidisciplinary expertise enables a customised and precise diagnostic approach, supporting clinicians in accurate disease detection, prognosis and effective treatment planning.

CRL Diagnostics has also established its credibility through collaborations with several prominent institutions and government bodies, including AIIMS, Northern and North Central Railways, NTPC, GAIL India, various state governments and district civil hospitals. These associations underscore the company's growing contribution to both public and private healthcare systems and highlight its expanding national relevance.

The company's growth trajectory has been further validated through multiple industry recognitions. CRL Diagnostics has received accolades at leading platforms such as the Economic Times Healthcare Summit and the B20 Business Summit (G20). In 2025, the organisation was awarded "Rising Star in Affordable Diagnostic Services" at the National Diagnostics Innovation & Excellence Awards. Its leadership has also received national recognition for sustained contributions to the healthcare sector.

With round-the-clock laboratory operations, automated customer support systems, free home sample collection and a strong focus on patient convenience, CRL Diagnostics continues to enhance accessibility to reliable diagnostic services. As healthcare demands increase nationwide, CRL Diagnostics remains committed to its vision of becoming a trusted diagnostics partner, contributing meaningfully to India's evolving healthcare landscape.

