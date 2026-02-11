PNN

New Delhi [India], February 11: Crown Defence, an established Indian defence MRO group with over four decades of operational experience across marine, aviation and land systems, has established an indigenous Printed Circuit Board (PCB) assembly facility at Verna, Goa, strengthening domestic capability in high-reliability electronics for defence and select civil applications.

Also Read | Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and More Rally To Support Rajpal Yadav Following Tihar Jail Surrender in INR 9 Crore Case.

Established under Aviatech Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. (AEPL), Crown Defence's aviation vertical, the facility is designed to support mission-critical electronics for defence platforms as well as select civil sectors including aviation, maritime and industrial systems. The setup delivers high-precision, high-reliability PCBA solutions, supporting PCB assemblies ranging from 80 x 80 mm to 460 x 460 mm, with board thickness capability from 0.4 mm to 8 mm and controlled edge clearance standards of 3-5 mm. Aligned to meet reliability, consistency and traceability requirements essential for strategic and regulated programmes, the facility will commence operations from March 2026 and is open for engagement with both domestic and international programmes.

Conceived as more than a manufacturing unit, the AEPL facility functions as a strategic electronics capability hub, addressing the growing demand for domestic PCBA solutions. The Indian PCBA market is currently valued at approximately USD 6.3 billion and is expanding at nearly 16 percent CAGR, driven by defence, industrial and electronics manufacturing demand. With over 1,000 items now covered under government import restrictions, many of them PCB assemblies earlier sourced overseas, timely access to reliable domestic assembly capacity has become critical.

Also Read | Target Layoffs 2026: US Retail Giant To Cut 500 Jobs in Supply Chain and Management Under New CEO Michael Fiddelke To Streamline Operations.

Vice Admiral (Retd) Paras Nath, Group President, Crown Defence, said the facility reflects the group's long-term capability-building approach."Electronics availability increasingly determines platform readiness and upgrade cycles. Establishing in-country PCB assembly capability improves supply predictability and supports India's broader objectives of reducing external dependencies across defence and critical civil sectors," he said.

Commodore (Retd) S.K. Iyer, Head - Aviation, Aviatech Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., said the facility strengthens AEPL's ability to support electronics-led programmes."The Verna unit enables tighter integration between electronics assembly and downstream aviation support activities, enhancing quality control and execution timelines for modernisation, upgrades and sustainment programmes," he said.

Crown Defence operates through specialised group companies delivering maintenance, repair, overhaul, upgrades and modernisation across defence and civil domains. The addition of PCB assembly capability at AEPL complements the group's system-level sustainment strengths and reinforces its role in supporting India's long-term defence and industrial preparedness.

About Crown Defence

Established in 1978, Crown Defence is a professionally managed Indian defence engineering group operating across aviation, marine and land systems. The company functions as a technology provider, manufacturer and lifecycle support partner to India's defence ecosystem, working closely with global OEMs and national agencies to deliver indigenous MRO, manufacturing and modernisation capabilities. Crown Defence plays an active role in advancing India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives through long-term investments in defence engineering, electronics, platform sustainment and strategic infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)