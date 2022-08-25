Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a global customer experience (CX) and technology services provider, and Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, have announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises accelerate their IT automation and enable a productive 'Everywhere Workplace' by making every IT connection smarter and secure across devices, infrastructure, and people. This partnership will leverage Ivanti's unique industry-acclaimed Neurons Platform and CSS Corp's expertise in integrating, implementing, and developing next-gen value propositions for customers.

With over two decades of experience in IT consulting and managed services, working with product and platform businesses across verticals, and offering unique business engagement models, CSS Corp has been helping enterprises of all sizes drive business success. Ivanti Neurons Platform connects industry-leading unified endpoint management, enterprise service management, and cybersecurity solutions, providing a 360° view for companies across the IT ecosystem. In today's work from anywhere era, this platform enables devices to self-heal and self-secure, and empowers users by providing self-service options. CSS Corp's domain expertise and market reach combined with Ivanti's unique Neurons platform that offers real-time visibility, operational intelligence and hyper-automation, delivers game-changing results for IT enterprises.

Also Read | Women's Equality Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About How To Celebrate This Annual Commemoration of a Historic Win for Women.

"In recent times, we have seen a steep spike in enterprises shifting towards digital-first business models, cloud-native operations, and leveraging new tech like AI, ML and deep analytics. With several working models and networks with fluid boundaries, there have been rising cyber threats and IT complexities, making it imperative for organizations to manage their IT ecosystem effectively. With Ivanti, we aim to help businesses invest efficiently in IT infrastructure automation to offer incredible user experience, increase productivity, and liberate IT from the shackles of slow and complex workspace processes. Together, we will help enterprises maximize productivity and reduce IT risks at scale," said Ajay Tyagi, Executive Vice President, CSS Corp.

"With Ivanti's unique leadership position in providing a converged solution portfolio globally, serving customers' needs around digital employee, device and security experience, we are very excited to partner with CSS Corp and leverage their global experience in delivering this experience, at scale, to our global ecosystem of customers and theirs. Ivanti's hyper-automation platform to self-heal, self-secure and self-service from cloud to edge along with CSS Corp's hyper-focus in delivering this experience at scale makes a great partnership between our organizations," said Al Arun, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Ivanti.

Also Read | Arkadiusz Milik Transfer News: Polish Striker Set To Join Juventus.

"We are thrilled to partner with CSS Corp. to enable and secure organizations in the Everywhere Workplace," said Craig Osborne, Regional Vice President of Partner Sales in EMEA. "Forging a strong relationship with strategic partners in the channel is a priority for Ivanti as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that enable and secure a hybrid workforce. We believe that our partnership with CSS Corp. will be mutually beneficial to meet customers' needs and tap into new markets."

This partnership will leverage both companies' resources, technologies, expertise, and market presence, thereby allowing customers to benefit from their complementary strengths and next-gen value propositions.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)