Equality is a concept that has already been achieved on paper, but the reality is far from it. So much so that it was only in the 1920s that the women in one of the world’s biggest superpowers — the United States of America — got the right to vote. To celebrate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the US constitution, Women’s Equality Day is celebrated on August 26 every year. The annual commemoration marks an important historical win and further helps push the feminist movement for equality. As we prepare to celebrate Women's Equality Day 2022 on August 26, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, the history and significance of Women's Equality Day and how to celebrate it. Women’s Equality Day 2022: Why Purple? Know Significance of the Colour Purple and Other Colours Used To Depict Emotions on This Day

When is Women's Equality Day 2022?

Women's Equality Day 2022 will be observed on August 26. This commemoration is the anniversary of the day that the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the US constitution, prohibiting the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex, was adopted in 1920. Women’s Equality Day was first celebrated in 1971 and in 1973, the United States Congress designated it as an official holiday.

Significance of Women’s Equality Day

Women’s Equality Day marks a very important day in the history of the fight for feminism in the US. The right to vote is a fundamental right for every citizen in a democracy and the fact that it was not recognised for such a long time in the United States is shocking. The 1920 proclamation accelerated the feminist movement in the west and has continued to empower people to fight for equality in various other avenues — from pay parity to access to various services.

The celebration of Women’s Equality Day in the United States is especially important this year, considering the recent overturning of Roe v Wade and its continuous repercussions. Additionally, women are already subjected to various other challenges, whether it is the concept of the pink tax, which systematically pushes women to pay more for products, while already suffering a severe pay gap or the threat to safety and security. And Women’s Equality Day 2022 celebration is sure to raise important conversations on all these topics. Here’s hoping that this Women’s Equality Day, we march towards a world that is more equal or less biased against women.

