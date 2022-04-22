New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI/Oswaal Books): As the registrations for Common University Entrance Test, also proclaimed as the CUET 2022 exam for the process of undergraduate admissions are coming into full force, viewing over 1.3 lakh registrations in a mere period of 1 week, the importance of this exam is not hidden from anyone.

Receiving mixed reactions to CUET 2022, this exam is not being welcomed with open arms by the majority of the people. Some see it as a stepping stone toward success. In contrast, others are countering the view and proclaiming that it will have a contradictory effect on the students' mental health due to the increased burden on their shoulders when they are on the verge of completing their preparation for the CBSE Boards 2022.

But, as the exam is bound to take place, the concerned authorities are regularly seen amending the examination structure to increase convenience for the students.

Following the same, a notice has been released by the National Testing Agency stating two significant changes being governed in two major segments of the CUET 2022 exam, namely: marking methodology for omitted/ incorrect questions as well as a distinctive change in the marking or evaluation strategy of the exam, wherein both these changes will have an important impact on the examination pattern and schedule of the CUET 2022. Students can also check the official notice at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Two Major Changes in the CUET 2022 Exam:

As per the latest activity done by the authorities of the National Testing Agency, given below are the two substantial changes that have been introduced in the CUET 2022 exam, which are expected to change the basic structure and governance of the exam:

1. Change in the marking scheme

Early proclaims about the exam stated that if a specific question is incorrect, dropped (removed), or none of the choices mentioned are correct, all the candidates that marked their presence for the exam will be awarded marks (+5). But, as per the modifications made now, only the students who appeared for the particular question will be marked +5. Thus, if you rule out any of the choices and do not answer the question, no marks will be provided.

2. Change in the evaluation criteria

Another significant change introduced by the authorities states that the evaluation made based on the raw answer key will not hold the sole power for the declaration of the results; this change concerns all the subjects of the examination the student is undertaking in CUET 2022. Thus, this clause has been dropped by the National Testing Agency for the CUET 2022 exam.

The registration process for CUET 2022 is underway and will be open till May 6, 2022. All students who desire to undertake this exam must comply with all the requirements and fill out the application form before the due date. And the exam will take place in July, and the National Testing Agency will soon issue the date sheet regarding the same.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

