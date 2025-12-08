VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 8: CyberMindr participated in the DSCI Annual Information Security Summit (AISS) 2025 as a Resilience Partner. CTO Sudheer Kanumalli joined the 'Dark Web to Actionable Defense' panel during the three-day event.

Recognized as one of India's premier cybersecurity gatherings, AISS 2025 brought together leading CISOs, cybersecurity practitioners, policymakers, and technology innovators to deliberate on key themes shaping the future of digital trust.

CyberMindr's participation stood out with its showcase of next-generation threat validation capabilities powered by advanced AI and machine learning through:

* AI-augmented threat visibility across open, deep, and dark web ecosystems

* Machine-learning models designed to predict attack patterns

* End-to-end threat investigation workflows that accelerate decision-making

* Personalized demo sessions for organizations looking to modernize their cyber-risk posture

A highlight of the summit was the panel discussion titled "Dark Web to Actionable Defense," where Sudheer Kanumalli, Founder and CTO at CyberMindr, joined distinguished experts to decode the hidden layers of the dark web and the transformative role of intelligence-driven defense strategies.

Sudheer emphasized how emerging threat actors are increasingly leveraging anonymized infrastructures, making traditional detection methods inadequate. He highlighted CyberMindr's approach of blending AI-driven analytics with human-in-the-loop intelligence to monitor, interpret, and operationalize dark-web signals at scale.

His insights resonated strongly with CISOs seeking ways to enhance defensive readiness amid an expanding threat landscape.

