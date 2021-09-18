Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], September 18 (ANI/PNN): Successfully established entrepreneurs Jayshree Pandya and Dinesh Pandya have recently launched their new venture Dadaji Home Mart after gaining immense success in their venture Addshop E-Retail Limited.

Dadaji home mart is a venture passionately started by entrepreneurs Jayshree Pandya and Dinesh Pandya with a view of not only giving priority to our age-old effective and authentic Ayurveda and making it available to all but also with an intent to extend and gradually increase employment opportunities to the women of India by giving them a platform to commence business with low capital investment.

The team of Dada organics are proud of our Indian heritage, and their new venture emphasizes the same. Ayurveda is a traditional Indian system of medicine. It aims to preserve health and wellness by keeping the mind, body, and spirit in balance.

Ayurvedic herbs and spices are also an important component of this approach. They're thought to protect your body from disease and offer a variety of health benefits, including improved digestion and mental health.

With all these aspects, Dada Organics have curated their range of hair care and various other products, from herbal shampoo and oil to products for solving digestive and joint-pain issues.

Dada Organics Pvt Ltd. believes in not just empowering women but making them economically independent. Their initiative aims to render women the financial freedom to make their own decisions, enabling them to live life on their terms. Recently, they have hired a well-known Gujarati singer, Santvani Trivedi, as brand Ambassador for their venture Dada Organics.

Social Entrepreneur Dinesh Pandya's wonderful and valuable achievements include being titled "leading industrialist of Gujarat" and being honoured with the 'INDIA SME 100 Award' by Cabinet minister Nitin Gadkari. He has also been honoured by Golden Books of World Record - the USA, "Krushi Maul Award" - Swami Samarth Sansthan, "SHRAMA RATNA" by the government of Gujarat. In 2016, Indira Gandhi Krushi University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, awarded him for his Zero Budget Farming. His unit producing organic manure has received the best KVIC Unit award by Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena Ji, chairman of KVIC, in 2017.

Dineshbhai Pandya is a visually impaired first-generation social entrepreneur. For the last 20 years, he has constantly been contributing towards the upliftment of farmers by working on a mission called Poison Free Farming, Rich Farmer and Progressive Village. He is helping divert farmers towards organic farming and reducing and gradually stopping the usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

He has conducted around 1200 village Shibirs and diverted more than 30,000 farmers towards organic farming. Considering the fact that Dinesh Pandya is visually impaired, his contribution to society is commendable. Apart from this, since the economic condition of our farmers is poor, he is also teaching them how to be an entrepreneur and become self-reliant.

During these trying times of the Covid 19 lockdown and unlock phase, Dineshbhai has provided employment opportunities to more than 10,000 people. He also adopted around 100 families whose earning person died in Covid.

He also helped around 12,000 students with full-scape notebooks. He gifted around 3,00,000 cloth Masks of Gondal Udhyog Bharati Sanstha and did his bit to prevent society from Covid. He has also provided a computer lab with 50 computers in a government school in his village. It is the biggest lab across all the villages in the Bhavnagar district of Gujarat.

