Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 under the support of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, will be held on 20th February in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Sponsored by global payments technology company Mastercard, the festival acknowledges and aids nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences, thereby celebrating the brilliance of the Indian film industry.

Cinema is a significant passion point and the largest medium of entertainment for billions of Indians. It brings together people from diverse ethnicities, languages, and cultures. Being the largest producer of feature films in the world, Indian cinema influences society as a whole. Mastercard's association with the DPIFF 2023 is an extension of its global commitment to connecting cardholders with their passion points and bringing them closer to priceless possibilities.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF expressed, "We are thrilled to have Mastercard as our powered-by partner for DPIFF 2023 Award Ceremony. Mastercard's dedication to promoting the arts and culture has always made the brand stand out from the crowd. As we celebrate the beauty of the cinema industry, we hope to serve a Priceless experience to all the viewers."

Manasi Narasimhan, Vice President and Head, Marketing and Communications, Mastercard South Asia, said, "Cinema holds a special place in the heart of so many Indians. Through this sponsorship, Mastercard is delighted to connect with the large Indian diaspora around the world by recognizing and honouring India's most impactful cinematic work. This collaboration with DPIFF exemplifies Mastercard's ongoing commitment to developing locally relevant marketing campaigns and activities that are customized to bring Indian consumers closer to the things that they are passionate about."

DPIFF 2023 aims to promote the concept of Cinematic Tourism by taking viewers on a journey through the history of cinema. The prestigious platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation while saluting the spectacular storytellers of the land.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is India's only independent international film festival and is on a mission to celebrate the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. It is key to nurture this special multicultural spirit in a country that is home to a vastly diverse population.

For more information on the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, you may visit www.dpiff.in.

