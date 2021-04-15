Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dairy Day, a top 10 ice cream brand in India, with an extensive presence in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa, and Pondicherry introduced a new range of 500 ml Ice Cream Cakes into the market. These 100 per cent Vegetarian Eggless Ice Cream Cakes comes in 4 new flavours of Red Velvet, Choco Mocha, Choco Fantasy and Honey Almond.

Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake is a perfect treat for your special ones, it has ice cream sandwiched between layers of Red Velvet cake.

Choco Mocha Ice Cream Cake, a coffee connoisseur's delight, unites the flavour of coffee with ice cream and cake.

Choco Fantasy Ice Cream Cake has generous layers of chocolate ice cream with a chocolate cake which melts in your mouth, a true delight for chocolate lovers.

Honey Almond Ice Cream Cake, a delight in every sense, has irresistible honey with Almond toppings.

M N Jaganath, Co-founder, Dairy Day said, "Ice Cream Cake is a treat for cake and ice cream lovers alike. Dairy Day Ice Cream Cake offers consumers the delightful combination of both the desserts which will give them a delectable experience. Dairy Day brand is known for its unique flavours of ice creams and it is our constant endeavor to bring out innovative new products to the market. We will be launching a series of new flavours and products this summer."

Red Velvet, Choco Mocha, Choco Fantasy and Honey Almond Ice Cream Cakes, priced at Rs. 299 onwards will be available in 500 ml packs. These unique new flavors will be available across 30,000 plus outlets in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Pondicherry.

Founded in 2002, Dairy Day is one of the top 10 brands in India with extensive presence in South India and Maharashtra. Dairy Day manufactures and supplies approximately 150 products in over 30 flavours. The Range of products include a variety of cups, cones, sticks, tubs, kulfis and other novelties. Promoted by Mr. M N Jaganath, Mr. A Balaraju and their colleagues, the company has two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Karnataka, spread over 2 lakh square feet with production capacity of 1.4 lakh litres per day.

Dairy Day's manufacturing facilities are ISO compliant (ISO-22000- 2018 (FSMS)). The facilities are supervised every day by an expert team of Dairy Technologists, Food Technologists and Microbiologists. Dairy Day is available across most of the cities and towns in South India and Maharashtra and supplies its products through a network of more than 30000 retailers.

