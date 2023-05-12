Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Damco Solutions has been recognized as a Great Place To Work® Certified in India (from April 2023 to April 2024)! Damco has received this recognition for excelling in the five dimensions of a high-performance work culture--credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification is a testament to the organization's commitment to building a positive work environment, promoting employee satisfaction, and nurturing a culture of inclusivity. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Damco's leadership team believes that happy and engaged employees are the key to delivering exceptional customer service and achieving business success. "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place To Work®. This certification is a reflection of our commitment to our employees and our efforts to create a culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and personal growth," said Mohit Gupta, CEO of Damco Solutions.

"As a diverse and inclusive organization, we believe in creating an environment where everyone can thrive and realize their highest potential. We express our gratitude to all our people for their dedication, hard work, and wholehearted participation in the survey, and will continue to invest in their growth and development going forward," added Gupta.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.

