Davos [Switzerland], January 16 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Puri met his 'old friend' Celso Amorim, who is the Chief Advisor to the Brazilian President Lula da Silva, during his visit at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland.

He recalled his time as Indian Ambassador to Brazil when Celso was Brazil's Foreign Minister and his time as Indian envoy to the UK, when Celso was Brazil's envoy in London.

"Delighted to meet my old friend Amb Celso Amorim who is now the Chief Advisor to Brazilian President HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.We go back a long time! He used to be Brazil's Foreign Minister when I served as India's ambassador to Brazil from Jan 2006 to May 2008.Earlier when I was India's Dy High Commissioner to UK, Amb Celso was Brazil's Ambassador in London!" Puri posted on X.

Notably, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, has joined the World Economic Forum along with Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani.

Earlier on Monday, the two leaders, along with other industry leaders, launched the WeLead Lounge at Davos.

The Lounge showcases the role of women in economies and is set to have wide ranging discussions on opportunities in women-led development.

Puri also highlighted 'Nari Shakti' as one of important pivots of the India Growth Story under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Celebrating the emergence of #NariShakti as one of the important pivots of the India Growth Story as we move from women centred development to Women Led development under the leadership of PM @narendramodiJi," he said in a post.

"Was a delight to join my colleague Smt @smritiirani Ji along with captains of the industry at the launch the #WeLead Lounge at #Davos2024The Lounge showcases the role of women in economies & is set to have wide ranging discussions on opportunities in women-led development," the Union Minister added.

The 54th Annual Conference of the World Economic Forum is underway in Davos, Switzerland. This conference will be held for three days.

Meanwhile, Accenture's 'Pulse of Change: 2024 Index' released on Day 1 of the WEF in Davos showed positive news for India. According to the survey, In India the rapid pace of change holds continued potential for wide-ranging impact on leaders in the year ahead.

A striking 89% of leaders in India anticipate an even faster rate of change in 2024. 76% of leaders in India see change as an opportunity, and 63% expect revenue growth to accelerate in 2024. Fifty-eight percent of C-suite leaders in India expect the pace of technology disruption to accelerate even further in 2024. (ANI)

