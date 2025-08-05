NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 5: BUSINESSNEXT, a deep-tech autonomous banking platform, has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms report. The platform was evaluated for its comprehensive suite of enterprise solutions, with a focus on its Sales Force Automation (SFA) capabilities.

The company has been receiving this recognition from Gartner for the past 12 years, reflecting its innovation in the financial services domain.

This position places BUSINESSNEXT among the top 13 companies globally in the sales force automation platform, demonstrating its industry-focused approach and advanced solutions to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Its SFA capabilities include guided selling, predictive analytics, and an AI-driven strategy.

In the past year, the company introduced prebuilt Sales AI Agents for various industries and an agent builder that supports custom topics and actions. It also introduced agentic AI Autoflow Designer enhancements, generative AI (GenAI)-driven call preparation and a "Model Garden" that serves as a repository for prebuilt GenAI models. Additionally, the platform includes specialized agents with dedicated solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, and insurance.

The report highlights BUSINESSNEXT's strengths in key areas such as its easy-to-use mobile app, which lets users enter data by typing or speaking, get helpful AI reminders, see customer opportunities immediately, and manage daily tasks, calls, and meetings.

It also stands out for its use of AI and machine learning, offering ready-made models for finance, smart agent creation, and helpful features such as sales insights and account overviews. For account and contact management, the platform provides clear tools to view relationships and transactions, utilizing AI to maintain clean and well-segmented contact lists.

Rahul Sheth, Vice President, BUSINESSNEXT, said, "This recognition from Gartner highlights the persistent need to provide innovative, scalable solutions that empower sales teams to exceed their goals while delivering exceptional customer experiences."

BUSINESSNEXT develops composable cloud platforms for financial services, offering AI-powered solutions in CRM, digital lending, servicing, and risk management. With over 1 million users and managing 1 billion end customers globally, the company is driving the future of autonomous financial operations.

Headquartered in Noida, the company is trusted by 7 of the top 10 Indian banks, covering 61% of the country's total banking AUM. It has its presence across 5 continents with offices in 14 countries, including North America, the Middle East, and APAC.

BUSINESSNEXT was recently ranked #1 in The Forrester Wave™ for Financial Services CRM 2025 and has been featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 12 consecutive years.

