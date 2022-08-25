New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Deepak Kumar Lalla has taken charge of SBICAP Securities as its new MD and CEO. He replaced Naresh Yadav.

Lalla earned his Master's in Commerce and Diploma in Banking and Finance from Rajasthan University and moved on to join banking major SBI, where he served for over 37 years.

"Living up to the brand name and carrying the lineage of SBI is more of an opportunity than a challenge. I hope to make SBICAP a full-fledged investment house where a customer can invest in any product right from Equity, Derivative, IPO, Corporate Fixed Deposits, and Sovereign Gold Bonds and Insurance," Lalla commented.

Going forward, Lalla plans to direct efforts to strengthen its trading platforms with high-end technology infusion, seamless customer investment experience and maintaining profit and sales growth.

SBICAP Securities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBI Capital Markets and a part of the esteemed SBI Group.

It plans to make research and technology the backbone of the firm's offerings to provide the best possible customer service. Keeping up with the advancement and changes in the financial world, it has also elegantly adapted to the dynamic investment world and launched robust web and mobile-based trading platforms to keep up with present-day customer demands. (ANI)

