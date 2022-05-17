New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Delhi Medical Association doctor's legends tournament comes to a spectacular finish on May 15th.

In a message to organizers, Professor of Radiation Oncology AIIMS Dr DN Sharma who himself is a keen sportsman, congratulated organizers for conducting this tournament for COVID warriors.

The closing ceremony was attended by senior doctors of various fields from Delhi - Dr Manika Khanna, owner of Gaudium IVF, Dr Sanjay Mahindru from Mahindru Hospital, Dr Balbir Singh Gandhi from Sukhmani Hospital, Dr Ritu Kaushik, Gynaecologist from Janakpuri, Dr Sozna from Kanta Sethi hospital, Dr Swastika Aggarwal, Manisha Singh, Harsha Tellewar and Dr Sameer Bhati from Star Imaging amongst others.

The tournament was won by doctors of Delhi who played against Amritsar and IAP team and chased 141 runs in 18.1 overs.

The Amritsar and IAP team which was led by Dr Peeyush Khanna and Dr Amit Bhootra fought well till the end but team Delhi managed to hold their nerves.

The best batsman of the tournament award went to Dr Manas from the runner up team, while the best bowler of the series award was picked up by captain of Delhi team, Dr Shrikant Kaushik and Man of the Series award went to Dr Sumit Tellewar.

Mukesh Rana from Intas pharma, a keen cricket player, provided excellent commentary.

Additional Session Judge from Dwarka Court, Gautam Manan and Dr Satish Jain who is a famous ENT surgeon from Jaipur presided over awards ceremony and felt that such tournaments should be conducted to keep the morale and spirits of doctors high.

