Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Logistics services provider Delhivery made a tepid stock market debut on Tuesday with the scrip listing with a premium of just over one per cent over the issue price of Rs 487.

However, the share price surged around 9 per cent from the listing price.

Delhivery Limited shares listed at the BSE at Rs 493 and surged to a high of Rs 568.90 in the intra-day. The scrip touched a low of Rs 474 in the intra-day.

Delhivery share ended the day at Rs 537.25, which is 8.98 per cent higher than its open price of Rs 493 or 10.32 per cent higher when compared with the issue price of Rs 487.

Delhivery raised Rs 5,235 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) that was open for subscription till May 13. (ANI)

