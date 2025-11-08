PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: Mumbai's dessert aficionados are in for a treat as Deliure, the city's luxury dessert destination, continues its expansion with two new outlets in Mulund and Colaba. With the Colaba store marking its 13th branch, this milestone reflects Deliure's growing presence across Mumbai and its enduring commitment to crafting indulgent, artfully made desserts for every corner of the city.

Each new outlet is a reflection of Deliure's design philosophy -- elegant, inviting, and refined. The Mulund outlet brings Deliure's signature desserts to the lively suburban community, while the Colaba branch captures the charm of South Mumbai's cosmopolitan spirit. Both spaces embody the brand's belief that dessert is not just a sweet ending but an experience worth savouring.

"Our new outlets are a celebration of how far our passion has come," says Mohammad Selia, Founder of Deliure. "From Mulund to Colaba, we're creating spaces where people can enjoy world-class desserts in settings that feel both warm and elevated."

Alongside the expansion, Deliure also unveils its newest creation -- the Silken Bar collection. These sleek, layered desserts blend luxurious textures with refined flavours, offering a modern interpretation of indulgence. Available in four variants -- Pineapple Layer, Tiramisu Layer, Classic Caramel, and Dulce de Leche -- each Silken Bar is a harmony of creaminess, balance, and artistry. Whether it's the tropical zest of Pineapple, the Italian charm of Tiramisu, or the golden warmth of Caramel and Dulce de Leche, these bars redefine smooth sophistication in every bite.With its new outlets and innovative dessert lineup, Deliure continues to set the benchmark for premium patisserie in Mumbai -- a brand that celebrates craftsmanship, creativity, and the sheer joy of dessert done right.

