New Delhi [India], March 11: DP World, a leading global provider of integrated end-to-end supply chain solutions and Global Logistics Partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC), has successfully executed a complex, multi-country logistics operation to power the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 across India and Sri Lanka.

- Broadcast and match infrastructure moved across five countries to ensure venues and production teams were ready for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Between December 2025 and January 2026, DP World executed an integrated cross-border logistics programme, coordinating air and sea freight from Singapore, Australia, the UK, the US and the UAE, transporting more than 55,000 kg of critical broadcast and match infrastructure to ensure venues and production teams were ready on schedule.

In India, nine international shipments arrived in Delhi, comprising over 620 packages weighing more than 25,000 kg, including essential broadcast systems and match operations equipment.

In Sri Lanka, DP World handled 10 air shipments (combining charter and commercial), plus six sea freight containers from Singapore. This covered more than 465 packages weighing over 30,000 kg.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, Subcontinent, Central Asia & Levant, DP World, said: "Delivering logistics for a global tournament of this scale demands seamless coordination, precision planning and speed. Managing multi-origin shipments within compressed timelines demonstrates the strength of DP World's integrated global network and our ability to perform under pressure. We are proud to support the ICC in delivering operational excellence across host nations."

Close coordination with customs authorities and ICC operations teams, alongside DP World's integrated air-and-sea capabilities, enabled the safe and timely arrival of all mission-critical assets.

DP World's recent end-to-end air and sea freight management for the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in Namibia further demonstrates the agility of its global network in delivering complex, time-sensitive sporting events.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In India, DP World serves a quarter of India's EXIM container market with 5 container terminals with a total installed capacity of 6 million TEUs per annum. It has 3 free trade warehousing zones, 5 million square feet of warehousing space, 5 container freight stations, express logistics network covering 15,000 pin codes and advanced freight forwarding expertise. It is also one of the largest private rail freight operators in India with 16000+ owned containers and 8 inland rail terminals.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

