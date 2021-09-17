New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Deloitte Private brings its marquee 'Best Managed Companies' global programme for the first time to India. India's 'Best Managed Companies Awards 2021' honours private companies for their business excellence across the four key pillars of strategy, execution, culture, and financials.

The programme successfully culminated in the Awards on 17 September 2021 that announced the names of the winning companies - namely, Dabur India Limited; Carborundum Universal Limited; KEC International Limited; Manipal Global Education Services; Berger Paints India Limited; Lifestyle International Private Limited; and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited.

The recent times have seen various industries and companies globally undergoing a transformation. The resilient organisations have demonstrated strong leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities, innovation, culture, commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Their contribution to the overall economic growth is undeniable. In that spirit, Deloitte Private, exclusively focused on serving private companies has brought its marquee global programme to India this year.

Speaking at the event, Porus Doctor, Partner, Deloitte India said, "The Best Managed Companies programme recognises leading organisations in a cohesive and impactful way. These companies competed in a rigorous and independent process. They were benchmarked against a common evaluation framework across four key pillars of corporate excellence: strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, governance, and financials. The winners share common attributes, including a long-term vision, commitment to developing the best talent, adaptability to changing market conditions, and ability to execute a robust strategic plan."

"India's Best Managed 2021 winners are a shining example of the importance of leadership in the face of adversity," said K.R. Sekar, Partner, Deloitte India. "By using their unique purpose as the bedrock of their organisational foundation, they were able to chart their path forward with courage and resilience. In a year unlike any other, these companies should take pride in earning this prestigious title that bears testimony to the important role they play in the progress and prosperity of India."

The global business leadership programme felicitated companies which have pivoted their businesses to grow with strong leadership and organisational excellence. The awards acknowledged their achievements via the 'Best Managed' title - a mark of business excellence that has now placed them in an exclusive global community.

The winners were assessed by a panel of exemplary jury consisting of industry experts Chetna Sinha, Founder-Chairperson Mann Deshi Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation; Harish Bijoor, Brand and Business Strategy Expert and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc; Kiran Karnik, Chairperson - Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, and Former President, NASSCOM; Krishnakumar Natarajan, Co-Founder - Mela Ventures and Earlier Co-Founder at Mindtree; Dr ParthasarathiShome, Chairperson, International Tax Research and Analysis Foundation (ITRAF), Bengaluru; Dr Sameer Sharma, Director General and CEO, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA).

