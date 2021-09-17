Newcastle United will face Leeds United in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the St James’ Park Stadium in Newcastle on September 17, 2021 (late Friday night). Both teams have had a difficult start to the league campaign so far and will look to get to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for Newcastle United vs Leeds United, EPL 2021-22 live streaming cam scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Was Asked for His Shirt by Three Newcastle Players After Their EPL 2021-22 Match Against Manchester United (Watch Video).

Both Newcastle and Leeds are finding it difficult to cope with the expectations from last seasons and as a result, have struggled at the start of the new campaign. Both sides are yet to register a win in the league and find themselves closer to the bottom of the team standings. But the sides will be aiming to get in the win column as both Steve Bruce and Marcelo Bielsa will see this fixture as possible three points and will hope that their teams can deliver.

When is Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Newcastle United vs Leeds United match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at St James’ Park Stadium in Newcastle. The game will be held on September 18, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Newcastle United vs Leeds United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs Leeds United match on Disney+Hotstar.

