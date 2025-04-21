VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: To meet its commitment for customer centricity, Dentalkart has recently launched a 'Buying Guide' feature which is a curated step-wise shopping assistant to help dental professionals make an informed purchase decision to tackle complex product needs.

Many dental professionals struggle with identifying the right combination of products for a specific procedure. With the newly launched Buying Guide which features step-wise, expert-backed recommendations on several key procedures in dentistry, there is a reduction in research fatigue and enhanced product discovery by dentists across all specialities.

Delighted with the launch, Dr. Vikas Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Dentalkart said, "At Dentalkart, we constantly engage in ways to enhance the customer shopping experience using strategic technology integration. With the launch of Buying Guide, we're making it easier for dental professionals to discover the right products at the right time with expert guidance at every stage of the purchase journey."

Dentalkart rolled out the development and testing of internal admin tools and configuration dashboards in phases to ensure smooth deployment and scalability. It has designed each guide in a structured manner with specific treatment steps, recommended products, expert inputs and optional educational resources. Further with dynamic product mapping, the real-time association of products is enhanced and the user journey is made more seamless and personalized.

Additionally, the new feature integrates demo booking to help customers easily opt-in for updates or schedule product demos directly within the guide. Furthermore, it has strategically integrated smart options like "Select All" and "Buy All" buttons to simplify and speed up bulk purchases.

Subsequently, it enables customers to explore, understand and purchase products aligned with their clinical, research or operational goals, thereby improving conversion, knowledge and confidence. It instrumentally boosts customer confidence by offering guided journeys, bundled purchasing and cross-sell suggestions, which ultimately improves conversion rates and overall satisfaction. With an option for subscription, customers can directly receive real-time updates via email about further newly added buying guides.

With the launch of Buying Guide, Dentalkart continues to be a forerunner in enabling technology-driven transformation of the dental industry. Being recognised as India's leading and most trusted marketplace, it is committed to deliver customer-centric solutions that empower dental professionals to navigate their purchase journey with ease.

About Dentalkart

Founded in 2016, Dentalkart is a NSE-listed company and India's leading online destination for dental supplies; offering a vast range of over 22,000 products across 700 categories sourced directly from 500+ manufacturers. The company's mission is to create the most dependable and user-friendly e-commerce platform in India, delivering exceptional experiences for both buyers and sellers. With fast delivery services extending to even the most remote areas, Dentalkart has become the trusted choice for hundreds of thousands of dentists nationwide.

