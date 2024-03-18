VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 18: The Miss World competition happened in India after 28 years at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on the 9th of March. Renowned Fashion Designer Archana Kochhar was appointed as the Official Fashion Designer for this mega event. Mrs Kochhar's Designs were seen on all the 112 Miss World Contestants from all around the globe at the 71st Miss World festival which was live on SonyLiv.

Archana Kochhar's designs for the 112 country Miss World contestants comprised of her new collection promoting different tribal and regional arts of India like the Jamdani weave, Ahimsa Silk, Bandani Fabric, Varanasi Brocade and Kutchi Mirror work with the Make in India Campaign by PM Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi launched the Make in India campaign in September 2014. Make in India has significantly helped uplift Indian Art and Culture. Designer Archana Kochhar has been working on promoting different Indian arts from the Make in India campaign for 8 years.

The Miss World contestants from Asia-Oceania were dressed in a floral printed collection which is made by Ahimsa Silk, a non-violence silk made without killing the silk worm. The prints pay tribute to the indigenous flora and fauna of India while integrating geometric symbols from age old Indian Architecture.

The Miss World Contestants from Europe were dressed in Archana Kochhar's collection which pays homage to the timeless grace of Indian weaves and the different adaptations of these silhouettes. The collection uses hand woven brocade weaves from Varanasi, handicraft mirror work embroidery from the Kachchh district of Gujarat, hand loom Jamdani fabric from Bengal and the tie dye Bandhani technique from Gujarat.

With delicate pastel hues taking center-stage, the Miss World Contestants from Africa were dressed in meticulously hand embroidered lehengas and Anarkali sets. The collection used chikankari embroidery from Lucknow and embellished irwith kardana beads, sequins and stones. The collection's shades draw attention to the diversity of the female form, in all shapes and sizes, worthy of being celebrated as they are.

Bringing an element of Mumbai to the stage of Miss World, the contestants from the Americas and the Caribbean were dressed in Bollywood Bling. The collection used the Indian jewel colours of Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald embellished with hand embroidered sequins and stone work to create an incredible shine on stage.

Using different Indian tribal and regional arts in her collections, Archana Kochhar is promoting these Indian arts on the global Miss World stage. With Miss World representatives from 112 countries wearing Indian designs, Archana Kochhar has promoted the Make in India campaign in 112 countries.

