New Delhi [India], July 7: The Devbhoomi Rashtriya Ratan Puraskar - 2025 was celebrated with great splendour on 5th July 2025 at the Institution of Engineers (India), Uttarakhand State Centre, Dehradun, to honour exemplary individuals from across the nation for their exceptional contributions in fields such as education, healthcare, social service, innovation, and public welfare.

The prestigious ceremony was graced by Shri Subodh Uniyal, Hon'ble Minister of Forest and Higher Education, Government of Uttarakhand, as the Chief Guest. He felicitated the awardees and commended their dedication and excellence in nation-building.

Distinguished guests included Er. N. K. Yadav, Chairman, IEI Uttarakhand; H. K. Uprati; Prof. (Dr.) Satendra Mittal, Vice Chancellor, Patanjali University; Prof. (Dr.) Devinder Singh, Hon. Vice Chancellor, and Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Mishra, Registrar, Dr. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat. All dignitaries underscored the importance of uniting tradition with innovation and praised ISRHE's efforts in celebrating national excellence.

The event was organized by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE), reaffirming its commitment to recognizing grassroots changemakers. Dr. Atul Sharma, Founder of ISRHE, provided visionary leadership, while Dr. Reshu Gupta, Secretary, ensured flawless execution. Ms. Gauri Sharma anchored the ceremony with grace, and Ms. Geet Sharma efficiently managed stage coordination.

List of Awardees :

1. Dr. Naresh Kumar Tiwari - VC, SAM Global University, Bhopal

2. Prof . Deepak Raj Tiwari - VC, Aryavart University, Sehore, MP

3. Prof. Ankur Jauhari - Director General, IIMT , Greater Noida

4. Dr. Amit Kr Srivastava - President, ISD

5. Dr. Meena Garg - National President, Jai Hind Manch

6. Dr. P S Ahmad - President, Aldaa Foundation

7. Aditi Nandan - Narayani Sena, Jharkhand

8. Dr. Navita Singh - Universal Yoga School

9. Dr. M. Devendra - Principal, The Oxford College of Hotel Management, Bangalore

10. Prof. Nitika Kaushal - Subharti University

11. Dr. Jyoti R Munavalli - Head, Innovations & ED Cell, BNM Inst. of Tech., Bangalore

12. Prof. (Dr.) Grace Madonna Singh - Swami Rama Himalayan University

13. Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey - Anaesthesiology, IMS, BHU Varanasi

14. Dr. Santosh Kumar Sahoo - Professor, School of CSE

15. Sanjeev Jain - MD, Sangini Herbals, Indore

16. Vipul Sharma - MD, BR GLAMWORLD

17. Anupam Kumar Shukla - MD, Uniquo & Director, Liftores and Dextech

18. Anirudh Chauhan - MD, AITC

19. Mohammad Zaid Khan - Founder & CEO, Zedital Media Pvt. Ltd.

20. Dr. Rupinder Kaur - CEO, Founder, RS.PWR OF DVI

21. Dr. Rajpal Singh Solanki - CEO & Director, RSM Rajpal Solanki Method

22. Shivaji Akaram Patil - Director, Swami Samarth Ropvatika

23. Anuj Yogi - Director, Yoganjali Vidhapeeth Yoga Ashram

24. Devvrat Puri Goswami - Director, Tianzhu Investigative Services Pvt. Ltd.

25. Dr. Ramesh Singh Pal - Senior Scientist, ICAR-VPKAS, Almora

26. Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala - Scientist & Author

27. Dr. Vinod Kumar - Senior Officer (Crime Scene)

28. Dr. Govind Singh Koundal - Asst. Engg., PWD Dehradun

29. Dr. Punnaiah V - Executive Engineer, BRIC-CDFD, DBT, GOI

30. Dr. A. Shaji George - Infr. and Tech. Support Manager, Almarai

31. Pradip Chakraborty - Sr. Engineering Associate, ARIES, Nainital

32. Sudip Kumar Maity - GM, Allita Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

33. Dr. Aditi Abhishikta - Professor of English, Godavari Global University

34. Prof. A. Rajshekhar - Professor, Geography, Kalinga University

35. Dr. Shantanu Acharya - Asso. Prof., ICFAI University Tripura

36. Dr. Kotra Balayogi - Vice Principal, Unity College, Nagaland

37. Dr. Madhulika Kumari - Assistant Professor, Davara University

38. Dinesh Kumar Sharma - Asst. Prof., History, GDC Shri Renuka Ji

39. Jyoti - Asst. Prof. & Placement Coord., RDIAS, GGSIPU

40. Anamika Rangra - Faculty, HPTU, Hamirpur

41. Dr. Sangeeta - Asst. Prof. & Ph.D. Supervisor, Apeejay Stya Univ.

42. Dr. Serah Vinodini Vilvaraj - Asst. Prof., St. Francis College, Hyderabad

43. Prof. Devendra Singh Rawat - Maya Devi University

44. Dr. Prithvi Singh Rawat - Head Master, Govt. Model PS, Uttarkashi

45. Dr. Radhelal Uttaranchali - Asst. Teacher, Swanri Gwans, Rudraprayag

46. Kavita Bisht Rawat - Asst. Teacher, GIC Kanwaghati

47. Rashmi Uniyal - Asst. Teacher, GHS Grastonganj Kotdwara

48. Tripti Gupta - PG Teacher, Home Science, S.D. Public School

49. Punam Kiran Vyavahare - Teacher, Balak Mandir, Solapur

50. Dr. Mamta Amarpuri - Sr. Librarian, Darshan Academy

51. Aditya Vats - Author, Cultural Historian, Environmentalist

52. Dr. S. C. Pandey - Academic Director, Author & CMD

53. Pankaj Sudan - Author & Poet

54. Roopali Vashishtha - Author

55. Irra H. Mathpal - Astrologer

56. Monika Goel - Astrologer & Life Coach

57. Astro Artist Saumya - Founder

58. Satyam Upadhyay - Artist, Haryana

59. Dr. Sanjay Pralhad Kale - Teacher and Writer

60. Dr. Monisha Rawat - Founder, Monisha's Mantra & NGO

61. Dr. Kanchan Negi - Founder & Director, UHSMAAS

62. Ms. Shikha Agarwal - Nutritionist, Nurture

63. Dr. Sunita Mehta - Founding Director, SIPL

64. Dr. Anubha Pundir - VP, Raghukul Aryavart & Associate professor - GEHU

65. Acharya Shashank Sharma - Founder, Shivaaya Yogpeeth

66. Sandeep Saklani - Founder, Tehri Architecture & NGOs

67. Visionlife HR Foundation - Kuldip Kumar Singh, Chairman

68. Mahipal Kamediya - Dist. Incharge, Patanjali Yuwa Bharat

69. Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti - Int'l Peace Ambassador, WHRPC

70. Pawan Reley - Advocate on Record, Supreme Court

71. Dr. Arbind Kumar Modi - City Manager, Urban Dev., Jharkhand

72. Dr. Sandeep Kumar - District Head, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan

73. Aravind K. T - Student, IIT Kanpur

74. Rakesh Kumar Singh - PhD Scholar, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

75. Shivam Pandey - Associate, AIML Research

76. Rohan Rajeev Ghosh - Law Student, Univ. of Mumbai

77. Shrikrishna Sadashiv Shinde - Farmer

78. Subir Kumar Baksi - Retired Engineer, TATA Steel

79. Dr. Ayush Dogra - Assistant Director - Research, CRIO, Chitkara University

80. Akansh Garg - Founder , Array Research Pvt. Ltd.

81. Pratyush Raj - Manager - Operations, Country Holidays Travel India

82. A. K. Sudan - Author & Poet

83. Lalit Mohan Joshi - Asst. Prof. & Dy. Head, CSE, Haridwar University

84. Dr. Bharat Arora - Owner, Maa Laxmi Astrology Services

85. Shubhangi Arya - German Teacher, Kunskapsskolan, Lucknow

86. Sameer Sharma - Owner, Pro Pharma Chemicals

87. D. K. Sharma - Assistant Professor, GDC Renuka Ji

88. S. Saklani - Founder, Tehri Architecture & NGOs

89. Dr. A. K. Modi - City Manager, Urban Dev., Jharkhand

90. Dr. Anurag Uniyal - Ksharsutra Surgeon

91. Dr. R. P. Vimal - PGT Economics, DoE, NCT Delhi

92. Dr. G. S. Koundal - Asst. Engineer, PWD Dehradun

