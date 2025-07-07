VMPL
New Delhi [India], July 7: The Devbhoomi Rashtriya Ratan Puraskar - 2025 was celebrated with great splendour on 5th July 2025 at the Institution of Engineers (India), Uttarakhand State Centre, Dehradun, to honour exemplary individuals from across the nation for their exceptional contributions in fields such as education, healthcare, social service, innovation, and public welfare.
Also Read | Uttarakhand Government To Cover Signboards of 28 Liquor Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route in Haridwar With Curtains During the Auspicious Month of Shravan.
The prestigious ceremony was graced by Shri Subodh Uniyal, Hon'ble Minister of Forest and Higher Education, Government of Uttarakhand, as the Chief Guest. He felicitated the awardees and commended their dedication and excellence in nation-building.
Distinguished guests included Er. N. K. Yadav, Chairman, IEI Uttarakhand; H. K. Uprati; Prof. (Dr.) Satendra Mittal, Vice Chancellor, Patanjali University; Prof. (Dr.) Devinder Singh, Hon. Vice Chancellor, and Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Mishra, Registrar, Dr. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat. All dignitaries underscored the importance of uniting tradition with innovation and praised ISRHE's efforts in celebrating national excellence.
Also Read | Why Was Palava Flyover Closed? Dombivli Flyover's Opening and Sudden Shutdown Sparks Political Row; Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress Attack Government (Watch Videos).
The event was organized by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust (ISRHE), reaffirming its commitment to recognizing grassroots changemakers. Dr. Atul Sharma, Founder of ISRHE, provided visionary leadership, while Dr. Reshu Gupta, Secretary, ensured flawless execution. Ms. Gauri Sharma anchored the ceremony with grace, and Ms. Geet Sharma efficiently managed stage coordination.
List of Awardees :
1. Dr. Naresh Kumar Tiwari - VC, SAM Global University, Bhopal
2. Prof . Deepak Raj Tiwari - VC, Aryavart University, Sehore, MP
3. Prof. Ankur Jauhari - Director General, IIMT , Greater Noida
4. Dr. Amit Kr Srivastava - President, ISD
5. Dr. Meena Garg - National President, Jai Hind Manch
6. Dr. P S Ahmad - President, Aldaa Foundation
7. Aditi Nandan - Narayani Sena, Jharkhand
8. Dr. Navita Singh - Universal Yoga School
9. Dr. M. Devendra - Principal, The Oxford College of Hotel Management, Bangalore
10. Prof. Nitika Kaushal - Subharti University
11. Dr. Jyoti R Munavalli - Head, Innovations & ED Cell, BNM Inst. of Tech., Bangalore
12. Prof. (Dr.) Grace Madonna Singh - Swami Rama Himalayan University
13. Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey - Anaesthesiology, IMS, BHU Varanasi
14. Dr. Santosh Kumar Sahoo - Professor, School of CSE
15. Sanjeev Jain - MD, Sangini Herbals, Indore
16. Vipul Sharma - MD, BR GLAMWORLD
17. Anupam Kumar Shukla - MD, Uniquo & Director, Liftores and Dextech
18. Anirudh Chauhan - MD, AITC
19. Mohammad Zaid Khan - Founder & CEO, Zedital Media Pvt. Ltd.
20. Dr. Rupinder Kaur - CEO, Founder, RS.PWR OF DVI
21. Dr. Rajpal Singh Solanki - CEO & Director, RSM Rajpal Solanki Method
22. Shivaji Akaram Patil - Director, Swami Samarth Ropvatika
23. Anuj Yogi - Director, Yoganjali Vidhapeeth Yoga Ashram
24. Devvrat Puri Goswami - Director, Tianzhu Investigative Services Pvt. Ltd.
25. Dr. Ramesh Singh Pal - Senior Scientist, ICAR-VPKAS, Almora
26. Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala - Scientist & Author
27. Dr. Vinod Kumar - Senior Officer (Crime Scene)
28. Dr. Govind Singh Koundal - Asst. Engg., PWD Dehradun
29. Dr. Punnaiah V - Executive Engineer, BRIC-CDFD, DBT, GOI
30. Dr. A. Shaji George - Infr. and Tech. Support Manager, Almarai
31. Pradip Chakraborty - Sr. Engineering Associate, ARIES, Nainital
32. Sudip Kumar Maity - GM, Allita Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.
33. Dr. Aditi Abhishikta - Professor of English, Godavari Global University
34. Prof. A. Rajshekhar - Professor, Geography, Kalinga University
35. Dr. Shantanu Acharya - Asso. Prof., ICFAI University Tripura
36. Dr. Kotra Balayogi - Vice Principal, Unity College, Nagaland
37. Dr. Madhulika Kumari - Assistant Professor, Davara University
38. Dinesh Kumar Sharma - Asst. Prof., History, GDC Shri Renuka Ji
39. Jyoti - Asst. Prof. & Placement Coord., RDIAS, GGSIPU
40. Anamika Rangra - Faculty, HPTU, Hamirpur
41. Dr. Sangeeta - Asst. Prof. & Ph.D. Supervisor, Apeejay Stya Univ.
42. Dr. Serah Vinodini Vilvaraj - Asst. Prof., St. Francis College, Hyderabad
43. Prof. Devendra Singh Rawat - Maya Devi University
44. Dr. Prithvi Singh Rawat - Head Master, Govt. Model PS, Uttarkashi
45. Dr. Radhelal Uttaranchali - Asst. Teacher, Swanri Gwans, Rudraprayag
46. Kavita Bisht Rawat - Asst. Teacher, GIC Kanwaghati
47. Rashmi Uniyal - Asst. Teacher, GHS Grastonganj Kotdwara
48. Tripti Gupta - PG Teacher, Home Science, S.D. Public School
49. Punam Kiran Vyavahare - Teacher, Balak Mandir, Solapur
50. Dr. Mamta Amarpuri - Sr. Librarian, Darshan Academy
51. Aditya Vats - Author, Cultural Historian, Environmentalist
52. Dr. S. C. Pandey - Academic Director, Author & CMD
53. Pankaj Sudan - Author & Poet
54. Roopali Vashishtha - Author
55. Irra H. Mathpal - Astrologer
56. Monika Goel - Astrologer & Life Coach
57. Astro Artist Saumya - Founder
58. Satyam Upadhyay - Artist, Haryana
59. Dr. Sanjay Pralhad Kale - Teacher and Writer
60. Dr. Monisha Rawat - Founder, Monisha's Mantra & NGO
61. Dr. Kanchan Negi - Founder & Director, UHSMAAS
62. Ms. Shikha Agarwal - Nutritionist, Nurture
63. Dr. Sunita Mehta - Founding Director, SIPL
64. Dr. Anubha Pundir - VP, Raghukul Aryavart & Associate professor - GEHU
65. Acharya Shashank Sharma - Founder, Shivaaya Yogpeeth
66. Sandeep Saklani - Founder, Tehri Architecture & NGOs
67. Visionlife HR Foundation - Kuldip Kumar Singh, Chairman
68. Mahipal Kamediya - Dist. Incharge, Patanjali Yuwa Bharat
69. Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti - Int'l Peace Ambassador, WHRPC
70. Pawan Reley - Advocate on Record, Supreme Court
71. Dr. Arbind Kumar Modi - City Manager, Urban Dev., Jharkhand
72. Dr. Sandeep Kumar - District Head, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan
73. Aravind K. T - Student, IIT Kanpur
74. Rakesh Kumar Singh - PhD Scholar, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
75. Shivam Pandey - Associate, AIML Research
76. Rohan Rajeev Ghosh - Law Student, Univ. of Mumbai
77. Shrikrishna Sadashiv Shinde - Farmer
78. Subir Kumar Baksi - Retired Engineer, TATA Steel
79. Dr. Ayush Dogra - Assistant Director - Research, CRIO, Chitkara University
80. Akansh Garg - Founder , Array Research Pvt. Ltd.
81. Pratyush Raj - Manager - Operations, Country Holidays Travel India
82. A. K. Sudan - Author & Poet
83. Lalit Mohan Joshi - Asst. Prof. & Dy. Head, CSE, Haridwar University
84. Dr. Bharat Arora - Owner, Maa Laxmi Astrology Services
85. Shubhangi Arya - German Teacher, Kunskapsskolan, Lucknow
86. Sameer Sharma - Owner, Pro Pharma Chemicals
87. D. K. Sharma - Assistant Professor, GDC Renuka Ji
88. S. Saklani - Founder, Tehri Architecture & NGOs
89. Dr. A. K. Modi - City Manager, Urban Dev., Jharkhand
90. Dr. Anurag Uniyal - Ksharsutra Surgeon
91. Dr. R. P. Vimal - PGT Economics, DoE, NCT Delhi
92. Dr. G. S. Koundal - Asst. Engineer, PWD Dehradun
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)