NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 20: Dev Accelerator Limited (DevX) has taken a decisive step towards institutionalising an AI first culture with the successful conclusion of DevXplore AI 2026, a 48 hour internal hackathon that moved beyond experimentation to real business application. This initiative brought together over 150 participants across cities to solve every day operational challenges resulting in converting 64 challenges into 25+ scalable AI led working prototypes, 15+ automation led workflows and 10 plus tracking dashboards for core business functions.

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Supported by dedicated tech anchors and platforms like Lovable, Claude, and Base44, the tools aided even the non-technical teams successfully built functional solutions. Industry leaders including Shrijay Sheth, Co-Founder, Legalwiz, Rishit Shah, Co-Founder, Kinetiq, Druman Patel, Partner, Manubhai and Shah LLP and Manan Shah, Executive Director, Ardeko Asset Management mentored the participating teams.

Commenting on the initiative Mr. Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, Dev Accelerator Limited, said, "The AI conversation is no longer about isolated pilots. It is about embedding intelligence into the fabric of how organisations operate. DevXplore AI is a reflection of this shift, where problem solving is becoming faster, more contextual, and deeply aligned to business priorities. The real value lies not just in what was built over 48 hours, but in how this mindset will scale across the organisation."

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The hackathon produced highly practical tools across various departments. Some key innovations include:

- Finance: AI tools for automatic TDS and GST reconciliation against internal systems and automated multi stage payment trackers.

- Operations: Multilingual staff onboarding assistants and predictive pantry restock bots driven by simple voice notes.

- Sales and Marketing: A prospect intelligence engine to track high intent leads and a conversational AdsGPT for instant performance insights through cross platform ad.

- HR and Legal: Semantic matching engines for CV scoring and automated compliance deadline trackers for regulatory filings.

At a time when enterprises are grappling with how to scale AI adoption meaningfully, DevXplore AI demonstrates a shift from top down strategy to bottom up innovation, enabling teams closest to business problems to design and deploy solutions with immediate relevance.

The hackathon culminated in a comprehensive jury evaluation focused on the final builds the depth of problem understanding and the effective application of AI. Recognitions were awarded across six dynamic categories including; Most Likely to Ship, Biggest Time Saver, Most Creative Use of AI Best, Interdepartmental Thinking, Crowd Favourite, and Steepest Learning Curve Climbed.

Beyond the tangible outputs, the true success of DevXplore AI was the visible mindset shift across the organization. It sparked organic collaboration and moved teams from simply identifying problems to actively building solutions.

About Dev Accelerator Limited

Dev Accelerator Limited (NSE: DEVX; BSE: 544513) is an enterprise focused full solution managed workspace platform. We design build and operate custom offices end to end covering site selection bespoke fit outs technology integration and facility management under a single SLA. With one of India's largest Tier 2 footprints by operational flex stock DevX serves enterprises startups and global corporations with collaborative customizable work environments across the country.

The company operates 28 centres across multiple Indian cities with over 14,000 seats and 8.6 lakh sq. ft. under management. This complemented by design, build, and allied services that ensure fast handovers and consistent standards.

For more information, please visit www.devx.work.

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