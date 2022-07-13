New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Gurugram zonal unit has arrested one person for fraudulently availing input tax credit (ITC) and evading GST to the tune of Rs 52.04 crore, the Union Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU) of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), has arrested one person under the provisions of the GST Act on charges of availment of Input Tax Credit on the strength of goods-less invoices, the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Says, 'I Enjoy Every Format of the Game; Try To Ignore Both Criticism and Applause'.

An intelligence was developed by the officers of DGGI Gurugram Zonal Unit wherein it was gathered that M/s AKS Electrical and Electronics Ltd located at S-1 & S-15, Bulandshahar Road, Industrial Area, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was engaged in availment and issuance of fake/ bogus ITC without the underlying supply of goods, it said.

"It was further observed that they had made huge purchases in a particular year from M/s Abhishek Industries against whom an investigation with regard to availment of ineligible ITC from various non-existent entities has already been undertaken by this office," the ministry said.

Also Read | The Boys: Fans Speculate Soldier Boy's Return in Season 4, Cast Opens Up About the Future of Their Characters.

Based on the verifications, evidences and statements recorded, it appeared that M/s AKS Electrical and Electronics Ltd, Ghaziabad was involved in availment of inadmissible Input Tax Credit on the strength of goods-less invoices received from various including firms M/s Abhishek Industries without actual supply of goods.

The quantum of such inadmissible ITC prima facie availed by M/s AKS Electrical and Electronics Ltd turns out to be of more than Rs 52 crore, the finance ministry said.

Director of M/s AKS Electrical and Electronics Ltd was arrested on 6th July for which a judicial remand of 14 days was granted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)