New Delhi [India], July 15: India based Digikore Studios (www.digikorevfx.com), a leading name in the Global Visual Effects Industry, is thrilled to announce its plans to file for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant milestone in the company's journey of excellence and innovation.

Since its inception in 2000, TPN accredited Digikore Studios has been at the forefront of transforming the Global entertainment landscape with its state-of-the-art visual effects, animation, and post-production services. With an impressive portfolio that encompasses blockbuster films, acclaimed television shows, and captivating commercials, Digikore Studios has become a trusted partner for some of the biggest production studios in the World.

Digikore Studios is renowned for its work for global production majors including Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Warner Bros., Paramount etc., and has delivered VFX on over 200 Films and Episodic including Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Deadpool, Star Trek, Jumanji, Stranger Things, The Last Ship, and several more. Digikore’s team of skilled artists, supervisors, and technicians has consistently delivered breathtaking visual effects that seamlessly blend with storytelling, enhancing the cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

The decision to go public comes as Digikore Studios aims to solidify its position as a global player in the VFX industry and expand its operations worldwide. The listing on the NSE SME platform will provide an opportunity for investors to join hands with one of India’s leading VFX studios and share in the company's future success.

Abhishek More, Founder and CEO of Digikore Studios, expressed his enthusiasm for this momentous event, stating, "We are incredibly excited to take this next step in our journey. The IPO will not only allow us to unlock new growth opportunities but also enable us to invest in cutting-edge technology, talent development, and infrastructure. We have a strong vision for Digikore Studios's future, and with our stakeholders' support, we are confident in achieving even greater heights."

The IPO is expected to generate considerable interest from investors who recognize the immense growth potential of the Global Visual Effects Industry. Digikore Studios' exceptional track record, commitment to quality, and relentless pursuit of innovation make it an attractive proposition for individuals and institutions seeking to invest in the rapidly evolving media and entertainment sector.

As Digikore Studios sets its sights on the future, it remains firmly committed to its core values of creativity, integrity, and excellence. The IPO will further fuel the company's aspirations to continue pushing the boundaries of visual effects and contribute to advancing the VFX industry on a global stage.

Linkedin Page :- https://in.linkedin.com/company/digikore-studios-limited

