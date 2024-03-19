BusinessWire India

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19: DJ Group of Institutions, Niwari Road, Modinagar, Delhi NCR, launched its new undergraduate hostel recently. The hostel was inaugurated by Rakesh Sharma, General Manager of Bank of Baroda who also presided over the inauguration ceremony as its Chief Guest. Rakesh Sharma currently heads the New Delhi zone that includes Delhi and National Capital Region territories such as Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Delivering his address, Rakesh Sharma congratulated the students, faculty and management of Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation on the inauguration of the new hostel block. He invoked the memory of the Founder-Chairman, Ajit Singh Jassar. "Jassar is the person who transformed the identity of Modinagar. The city was earlier known as the place with just the Modi Mills. Through his tireless efforts and vision, he gave Modinagar a new lease of life as an education city. His wife and Chairperson, Sarabjit Kaur Jassar, his daughter who is now the CEO, Dr. Smiti Klaire, and his son, Rhitik Jassar have done a commendable job of building on his legacy." Sharma also pledged Bank of Baroda's support for all future and ongoing projects of the Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation. Senior officials of Bank of Baroda serving in important capacities at the zonal and regional level including Atul Karn, Deputy General Manager, K.D. Arora, Assistant General Manager, Salesh Kumar, Regional Head Noida, Santosh Dhyani, Chief Manager, SME Division Noida and Avneesh Upadhyay, Chief Manager, Modinagar branch attended the program as eminent guests. Pawan Kumar, Regional Head Ghaziabad, and Mohit Tyagi, Branch Head, Modinagar from the HDFC Bank also attended the inauguration.

Suman Kumar, Administrator, DJ Group of Institutions shared that "The undergraduate hostel has capacity to house a total of 600 students with two separate wings for 300 girls and 300 boys. We have multiple types of rooms that students can opt for, ranging from twin-sharing, triple-sharing, and multi-sharing dorms. Students can also opt for AC and Non-AC rooms within any sharing category." Shalabh Sharma, Chief Engineer of DJ Group of Institutions added "We have built this hostel keeping in mind the standards used in the construction of a multi-story modern residential complex. We have built a 300 KLD STP that will ensure hygiene and sanitation. The objective was to create a building that would further the goal of a smart, automated, and sustainable campus. With ground floor barricading of windows, 35 CCTV cameras, and an advanced fire safety system, this hostel building will be synonymous with the highest degree of student safety and security. In addition to this, we have designed each floor with in-built fiber cables to ensure ultra-high speed internet." Drawings, interiors, and services of the undergraduate hostel were planned by Prospective Designs, a Delhi based, leading architecture firm, led by its founder, Priyanka Chaudhary. Rhitik Jassar, COO, DJ Group of Institutions, commented that "Our intention was to create a space where students would have everything they could possibly need, for recreation and academics." He added "We have provided an indoor sports complex for badminton and table tennis. There is also a 24-hour library and study room that is sound-proof to ensure students can study free from any distractions. An annexe block adjacent to the hostel houses the warden's office on the first floor and the parents and visitors lounge on the ground floor. We are also working on creating an app that will enable contactless services for everyday essentials such as laundry, and also have provision to resolve maintenance related complaints of students." DJ Group of Institutions has a campus of 75 acres and is located in Modinagar, an hour's distance from Delhi. The campus has 6 residential towers with a total capacity of housing 1600 persons. The group is currently working on building a medical college and a 1000 bedded hospital facility, a first of its kind in Western Uttar Pradesh. It is run by Jassar Dental Medical Education Health Foundation.

