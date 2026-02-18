PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18: In a rare and emotionally charged case highlighting both medical expertise and compassionate care, doctors at Medicover Hospitals, Whitefield, Bengaluru, successfully treated a 5-year-old boy who had been suffering from persistent bleeding per rectum for several months -- a condition often overlooked or delayed in young children.

The child was diagnosed with a rectal polyp, a condition that accounts for less than 1% of pediatric gastrointestinal cases, and is extremely uncommon in children below six years of age. While rectal bleeding in children is often attributed to minor causes, studies show that nearly 90% of pediatric rectal polyps occur between the ages of 3 and 10, yet surgical intervention in very young children remains a challenge, leading many centres to defer treatment due to anesthesia risks and technical complexity.

In this case, the child's symptoms persisted, affecting his nutrition, activity levels, and overall well-being. Multiple hospitals hesitated to operate because of his age, prolonging the family's distress. With the child's condition worsening, the family finally approached Medicover Hospitals.

After detailed evaluation, a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. M. Vamsi Krishna, Consultant - General Surgery, decided to proceed with surgery, prioritising both safety and long-term quality of life.

The procedure was performed under carefully monitored anesthesia, and the polyp was successfully removed without complications. The child recovered well, showed no post-operative bleeding, and was discharged in stable condition. Importantly, there were no concerns regarding growth or developmental milestones, a key consideration in pediatric surgical care.

The child's parents shared :

"Our son was suffering silently, and every day we were scared. No one was willing to operate because of his age. The doctors here gave us confidence, explained everything clearly, and treated him like their own child. Today, we finally feel relieved."

Speaking about the case, Dr. Vamsi Krishna said:

"Rectal polyps in such young children are rare and often delayed due to fear and lack of awareness. With timely diagnosis, proper anesthesia protocols, and surgical precision, these conditions can be treated safely. Seeing the child recover completely is deeply fulfilling."

Medical experts highlight that untreated rectal polyps can lead to chronic blood loss, anemia, infection, and long-term gastrointestinal complications, underscoring the importance of early intervention.

